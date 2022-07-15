Rotimi - "Make You Say"
12/07/2022
R&B artist Rotimi spotlights life in Lagos, Nigeria, for his dancehall and Afrobeats-infused track "Make You Say" featuring Nektunez.
Performance
03:32
Dyllón Burnside - "Superpowers"
Dyllón Burnside makes no apologies for being his authentic self as he celebrates his uniqueness and his "Superpowers" in the passionate music video for his new single.
07/15/2022
Performance
04:12
Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign - "Friends"
Monica dances in the desert and sings with Ty Dolla $ign in the video for their track "Friends" from Monica's album "TRENCHES."
07/21/2022
Performance
04:02
The Ton3s - "Got So Much Love"
Soul trio The Ton3s tries to put their loves' minds at ease in the music video for "Got So Much Love," directed by J. Inez.
08/03/2022
Performance
03:50
After 7 - "Tomorrow Can Wait"
After 7 breaks out some seriously smooth moves and velvety vocals to make their special ladies swoon in the music video for "Tomorrow Can Wait."
08/05/2022
Performance
02:43
J. Brown - "I Just Can't Love You"
J. Brown decides to address his own issues and learn to love himself before he can love his partner in the music video for "I Just Can't Love You."
08/11/2022
Performance
03:29
MARIAH. - "BIZNESS"
MARIAH. sings about a clingy ex who can't catch a clue in the music video for "BIZNESS."
08/16/2022
Performance
03:40
Ambré featuring BEAM and Destin Conrad - "Illusionz"
Ambré contemplates the power of loyalty and what it means to have a ride-or-die in the video for "Illusionz," featuring BEAM and Destin Conrad.
08/29/2022
Exclusive
03:57
Zoom-a-Zoom-Zoom-Zoom: 30 Years of "Rump Shaker"
Director Dorinda Bagwell and other crew recall shooting the infamous music video for Wreckx-N-Effect's 1992 hit "Rump Shaker," which only gained more popularity when it was banned by MTV.
09/08/2022
Performance
03:28
Jade Novah - "Trip"
R&B singer Jade Novah promises to show her lover all the wonders of the world, from the snow-laden forest to the lush jungle, in the glamorous music video for her song "Trip."
09/15/2022
Performance
03:01
Kevin Ross - "Sweet Release (Acoustic Version)"
R&B artist Kevin Ross and his accompanying guitarist deliver a dreamy vibe with an acoustic performance of Ross's song "Sweet Release" from his album "Drive 2."
09/16/2022
Performance
03:24
Adanna Duru - "Boogie"
Adanna Duru turns up and gets down with a group of friends at a groovy disco party in the music video for her funky track "Boogie."
10/21/2022
Performance
03:13
Macy Gray & The California Jet Club - "Every Night"
Macy Gray & The California Jet Club are joined by Maino to celebrate life and all the places music has taken them in the video for "Every Night."
10/22/2022
Performance
02:50
Kevin Ross - "Sweet Release"
Kevin Ross's smooth vocals take center stage as he cranks up the romance with his leading lady in the music video for his R&B song "Sweet Release."
11/08/2022
Performance
02:53
Chiiild - "Bon Voyage"
Canadian electronic soul band Chiiild wander through a trippy dream in the music video for "Bon Voyage," an ethereal track about escaping reality with that special someone.
11/09/2022
Performance
03:36
BeMyFiasco - "U and I"
BeMyFiasco sings about uncertainties of new love in this sultry music video for "U and I" from the album "Where I Left You."
11/30/2022
Performance
02:47
Performance
02:17
Ambré - "Drake and Drive"
New Orleans R&B singer-songwriter Ambré reminisces and pulls up on her ex in the music video for her mellow and aptly-titled song "Drake and Drive."
12/08/2022
Performance
03:18
Inayah - "California Taxi"
Inayah takes a leap of faith to follow her dreams in the music video for "California Taxi" from her album "Insecure."
12/13/2022
Performance
03:14
Jacquees featuring Future - "When You Bad Like That"
Jacquees can't wait to spoil his new lover with luxurious gifts in his video for "When You Bad Like That," featuring a guest verse from rapper Future.
01/12/2023
