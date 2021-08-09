PART II: ET’s Kevin Frazier And Nischelle Turner Play How Well Do You Know Your Co-Host? 09/13/2021
Friends for years, these two take our test to see who knows whom best.
Watching
01:09
‘Power’ Star Rotimi Expecting First Child With Vanessa Mdee
"As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to PEOPLE.
09/08/2021
01:14
Niecy Nash Proudly Shows Off Her Wife's New Neck Tattoo That Honors Their First Wedding Anniversary
Plus, other celebrities with eye-catching tats.
09/08/2021
01:30
Sha’Carri Richardson Reflects On Tumultuous Year After Team USA Suspension
"To my babies I WILL NEVER STOP SO YALL CAN KEEP GOING. 2022 I don't feel sorry for any of you," the 21-year-old wrote.
09/09/2021
01:24
Naomi Osaka Debuts New Skincare Brand
Designed specifically for melanated skin tones, the collection of sustainable products popped up on our radar, and we couldn't be more excited to give you the details!
09/09/2021
01:22
Derek Jeter Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame
The former New York Yankees’ captain gets his roses and is still remembered for the famous ‘flip’ play from the 2001 playoffs.
09/09/2021
01:26
North West Hilariously Roasts Mom Kim Kardashian For Using A Fake Voice On Instagram
North is developing a reputation for calling out her mother’s social media behavior, and their most recent exchange is hilarious.
09/09/2021
06:25
Tiffany Haddish On Why Love Scenes Are Funny And How She Switched It Up In New Film, ‘The Card Counter’
The actress stars in the new crime drama that hits theaters on September 10.
09/10/2021
01:08
Wendy Williams Promo Tour Canceled Due To ‘Ongoing Health’ Issues
The media maven has previously discussed several health issues she’s had, including a battle with Graves’ Disease, which caused her to go on a hiatus last year.
09/10/2021
01:23
Allison Payne, Former WGN-TV Anchor, Dead At 57
The Detroit native called the Windy City home for many years and played an active role in the community.
09/13/2021
01:07
Watch Offset Nearly Attacked By Lion In Dubai
“Had no business playing with this damn lion,” he joked.
09/13/2021
06:11
PART II: ET’s Kevin Frazier And Nischelle Turner Play How Well Do You Know Your Co-Host?
Friends for years, these two take our test to see who knows whom best.
09/13/2021
04:45
Kevin Frazier And Nischelle Turner Play How Well Do You Know Your Co-Host?
Watch the two co-hosts of Entertainment Tonight quiz each other revealing all kinds of fun details.
09/14/2021
01:17
Maya Rudolph Makes History At The Emmys
She is now the second Black woman to win back-to-back acting Emmys in the same category.
09/14/2021
01:29
Parys Haralson, Former NFL Linebacker, Dead At 37
The cause of Haralson’s death has not yet been released.
09/15/2021
01:18
Queen Latifah's Pup Killed By 'Dog Whisperer' Star Cesar Millan's Pit Bull, Lawsuit Claims
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Milan allegedly attempted to cover up the attack, instructing his staff to tell the "Equalizer" star that her dog was hit by a car.
09/15/2021
01:06
Chrissy Teigen Says She Got Fat Removed From Her Cheeks
“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results," Teigen revealed.
09/16/2021
01:29
Simone Biles Fights Back Tears While Describing Abuse During Congressional Testimony
The Ohio native testified that the sexual abuse she suffered by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar directly impacted her mental health.
09/16/2021
01:21
Wendy Williams Tests Positive For COVID-19
The daytime talk show host is currently battling a “breakthrough case” of the coronavirus.
09/16/2021
01:15
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Gets 17 Years In Prison In Fraud Case
Prosecutors alleged Mo Fayne enjoyed a lavish lifestyle by taking funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to help small businesses hit hard by COVID.
09/16/2021
01:17
Keke Palmer Apologizes To Met Gala Chef After Viral Photo Of The Food
The "Hustlers" star, who also hosted Vogue's live stream on the carpet for the Gala, took to her Instagram story to talk about the underwhelming catering at the ritzy event.
09/17/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021