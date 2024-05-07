BET Awards 2017 Lookback - New Edition
06/27/2024
The cast of the BET biopic mini-series The New Edition Story joins the six group members onstage for performances of "Mr. Telephone Man," "Can You Stand the Rain" and "If It Isn't Love."
More
16:26
For the Culture – Kendrick LamarBET Awards 2024
Look back at Kendrick Lamar's debut album, "good kid, m.A.A.d city," his career rise, past BET Awards show performances and wins, and more.
07/05/2024
Exclusive
06:36
Best of BET Award Moments - Taraji P. HensonBET Awards 2024
Look back on Taraji P. Henson's memorable moments as a host and award winner over the years at the BET Awards.
07/02/2024
Exclusive
09:26
For the Culture - Usher: 8701BET Awards 2024
See how Usher's third album "8701" brought him a new level of recognition, backed by unforgettable videos and performances.
07/01/2024
Exclusive
09:40
For the Culture - Method ManBET Awards 2024
Method Man burst onto the scene with Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 debut album, and his solo records, collaborations with A-list artists and acting career have kept him in the spotlight ever since.
07/01/2024
Performance
13:47
Ms. Lauryn Hill, YG Marley and Wyclef Jean PerformBET Awards 2024
Ms. Lauryn Hill and YG Marley perform a medley at the BET Awards 2024, including "Lost Ones," "Praise Jah in the Moonlight" and "Fu-Gee-La."
07/01/2024
Highlight
01:33
Victoria Monét Wins Video of the YearBET Awards 2024
Victoria Monét wins the Video of the Year Award for "On My Mama" at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
Highlight
01:47
BET Awards 2024 Remembers Those Who Are GoneBET Awards 2024
The BET Awards 2024 remembers all of the special artists and stars who have passed in the last year.
06/30/2024
Highlight
13:07
Usher Accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award - UncensoredBET Awards 2024
Usher takes the BET Awards 2024 stage and accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to music with an uncensored speech.
06/30/2024
16:54
Coco Jones and More Artists Perform an Usher MedleyBET Awards 2024
Coco Jones, Teyana Taylor and more artists perform a medley of Usher's hits at the BET Awards 2024, including "Nice & Slow" and "Yeah!".
06/30/2024
Highlight
02:34
Usher Is the Lifetime Achievement Award HonoreeBET Awards 2024
Look back on all of Usher's incredible musical moments as he is honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
03:04
Ice Spice – “Phat Butt”/"Think U the S**t (Fart)"BET Awards 2024
Ice Spice performs her tracks “Phat Butt” and "Think U the S**t (Fart)" at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
01:12
The BET Her Award Goes to Victoria MonétBET Awards 2024
Victoria Monét accepts the BET Her Award at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
02:47
Tyla featuring Gunna and Skillibeng - "Jump"BET Awards 2024
Tyla is joined by Gunna and Skillibeng to perform the track "Jump" at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
04:10
Latto – "Sunday Service"/”Big Mama”BET Awards 2024
Latto performs her songs "Sunday Service" and “Big Mama” at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
Performance
03:11
Tanner Adell - "Buckle Bunny"/"Cowboy"BET Awards 2024
Tanner Adell takes the BET Amplified stage to perform her tracks "Buckle Bunny" and "Cowboy" at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
Highlight
01:04
Tyla Wins Best New ArtistBET Awards 2024
Tyla steps up to the BET Awards 2024 stage to accept the award for Best New Artist.
06/30/2024
Performance
03:44
Shaboozey feat. J-Kwon - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"/"Tipsy"BET Awards 2024
Shaboozey and J-Kwon share the BET Awards 2024 stage and perform their respective tracks "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Tipsy."
06/30/2024
02:00
"Michael" Wins Album of the YearBET Awards 2024
Killer Mike accepts the Album of the Year Award for "Michael" at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
Performance
04:09
GloRilla - "Yeah Glo!"/"Wanna Be"BET Awards 2024
GloRilla performs her songs "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be" at the BET Awards 2024.
06/30/2024
