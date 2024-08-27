Kendrick Lamar Announced as 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Headliner

09/09/2024

Kendrick Lamar will lead the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking a major moment for the rapper.

More

01:01

OutKast Sues EDM Duo ATLiens Over Trademark Infringement

OutKast sues EDM duo ATLiens for trademark infringement over their name.
08/27/2024
01:01

GloRilla Edits New Song After Backlash

GloRilla revises her latest track after backlash over a controversial lyric, quickly addressing fan concerns.
08/27/2024
00:59

Ashanti Reveals Heartfelt Meaning Behind Baby’s Name

Ashanti shares the personal and emotional story behind the name of her and Nelly’s newborn, touching fans with its significance.
08/27/2024
01:01

T-Boz Recovering After Hospitalization for Abdominal Blockage

TLC’s T-Boz is recovering well after being hospitalized for a severe abdominal blockage, reassuring fans about her improving health.
08/27/2024
01:01

Lil Baby Arrested in Las Vegas for Gun Possession

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of gun possession, drawing attention from fans and media.
08/28/2024
01:00

GloRilla Receives Key to Memphis in 901 Day Celebration

GloRilla honored with a key to her hometown of Memphis during the 901 Day festivities.
09/03/2024
01:06

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Vote, Criticizes Those Who Don’t Participate

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out against voter apathy, encouraging everyone to make their voice heard.
09/04/2024
01:10

The Weeknd Announces New Album, Teases Final Chapter of “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Trilogy

The Weeknd reveals details about his upcoming album, completing the “Hurry Up Tomorrow” trilogy.
09/05/2024
01:08

Sade Returns with First New Song in Six Years

Sade announces long-awaited return with her first new track in six years.
09/06/2024
01:01

Rapper Rich Homie Quan Tragically Passes Away at 34

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has died at the age of 34, leaving fans and the music world in shock.
09/06/2024
01:01

01:01

Rich Homie Quan’s Family Speaks Out Following Rapper’s Tragic Death

The family of Rich Homie Quan releases a statement after the rapper’s untimely passing.
09/10/2024
01:03

Legendary Soul Singer Frankie Beverly, Founder of Maze, Passes Away at 77

Frankie Beverly, iconic soul singer and leader of Maze, has died at the age of 77.
09/11/2024
01:01

Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Song on Instagram, Fans Go Wild

Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with an unexpected new track released on Instagram.
09/13/2024
01:05

Future Announces Release Date for ‘Mixtape Pluto’

Future excites fans by unveiling the release date for his upcoming project ‘Mixtape Pluto’.
09/13/2024
01:00

Janet Jackson Recalls Wardrobe Mishap While Performing for Queen Elizabeth

Janet Jackson opens up about a wardrobe malfunction during a show for Queen Elizabeth II.
09/13/2024
01:11

Celebrating Tito Jackson: Reflecting on His Impact in Music

Tito Jackson’s journey and contributions to the Jackson 5 and his solo career.
09/17/2024
01:01

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Relive 5 Unforgettable Performances
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Get ready for the Hip Hop Awards 2024 by revisiting five show-stopping acts.
09/17/2024
01:00

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Makes Las Vegas Debut
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024 relocates to Las Vegas for this year’s celebration.
09/17/2024
01:12

Lil Wayne Responds to 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lil Wayne shares his thoughts on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
09/17/2024
01:22

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar’s Best Guest Verses
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Explore Kendrick Lamar’s top guest verses.
09/18/2024
