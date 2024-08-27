Rapper Rich Homie Quan Tragically Passes Away at 34
09/06/2024
Rapper Rich Homie Quan has died at the age of 34, leaving fans and the music world in shock.
01:00
A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His ‘Perfect Person’ in Interview
A$AP Rocky shares his deep connection with Rihanna, calling her his 'perfect person' in a recent Billboard interview.
08/27/2024
01:01
OutKast Sues EDM Duo ATLiens Over Trademark Infringement
OutKast sues EDM duo ATLiens for trademark infringement over their name.
08/27/2024
01:01
GloRilla Edits New Song After Backlash
GloRilla revises her latest track after backlash over a controversial lyric, quickly addressing fan concerns.
08/27/2024
00:59
Ashanti Reveals Heartfelt Meaning Behind Baby’s Name
Ashanti shares the personal and emotional story behind the name of her and Nelly’s newborn, touching fans with its significance.
08/27/2024
01:01
T-Boz Recovering After Hospitalization for Abdominal Blockage
TLC’s T-Boz is recovering well after being hospitalized for a severe abdominal blockage, reassuring fans about her improving health.
08/27/2024
01:01
Lil Baby Arrested in Las Vegas for Gun Possession
Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of gun possession, drawing attention from fans and media.
08/28/2024
01:00
GloRilla Receives Key to Memphis in 901 Day Celebration
GloRilla honored with a key to her hometown of Memphis during the 901 Day festivities.
09/03/2024
01:06
Megan Thee Stallion Urges Fans to Vote, Criticizes Those Who Don’t Participate
Megan Thee Stallion speaks out against voter apathy, encouraging everyone to make their voice heard.
09/04/2024
01:10
The Weeknd Announces New Album, Teases Final Chapter of “Hurry Up Tomorrow” Trilogy
The Weeknd reveals details about his upcoming album, completing the “Hurry Up Tomorrow” trilogy.
09/05/2024
01:08
Sade Returns with First New Song in Six Years
Sade announces long-awaited return with her first new track in six years.
09/06/2024
01:01
01:01
Kendrick Lamar Announced as 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Headliner
Kendrick Lamar will lead the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking a major moment for the rapper.
09/09/2024
01:01
Rich Homie Quan’s Family Speaks Out Following Rapper’s Tragic Death
The family of Rich Homie Quan releases a statement after the rapper’s untimely passing.
09/10/2024
01:03
Legendary Soul Singer Frankie Beverly, Founder of Maze, Passes Away at 77
Frankie Beverly, iconic soul singer and leader of Maze, has died at the age of 77.
09/11/2024
01:01
Kendrick Lamar Drops Surprise Song on Instagram, Fans Go Wild
Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with an unexpected new track released on Instagram.
09/13/2024
01:05
Future Announces Release Date for ‘Mixtape Pluto’
Future excites fans by unveiling the release date for his upcoming project ‘Mixtape Pluto’.
09/13/2024
01:00
Janet Jackson Recalls Wardrobe Mishap While Performing for Queen Elizabeth
Janet Jackson opens up about a wardrobe malfunction during a show for Queen Elizabeth II.
09/13/2024
01:11
Celebrating Tito Jackson: Reflecting on His Impact in Music
Tito Jackson’s journey and contributions to the Jackson 5 and his solo career.
09/17/2024
01:01
Hip Hop Awards 2024: Relive 5 Unforgettable PerformancesBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Get ready for the Hip Hop Awards 2024 by revisiting five show-stopping acts.
09/17/2024
01:00
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 Makes Las Vegas DebutBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024 relocates to Las Vegas for this year’s celebration.
09/17/2024
Trailer
01:00
Haus of Vicious Season 2 TrailerHaus of Vicious
Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
Trailer
00:30
Comic View Is Coming Back to BET
Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted LivingTyler Perry's House of PayneS10
Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024