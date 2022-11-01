SWAT Team Raids Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Home, Seizes Guns 01/28/2022
Weapons, such as AR-15s, pistols, and other guns, were reportedly seized, according to TMZ.
Young Dolph Tribute Album Announced
'Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph' will drop later this month.
01/11/2022
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Captured In Indiana After Manhunt
The U.S. Marshals announced Justin Johnson was arrested on Jan. 11 after he posted he'd turn himself in on Jan. 10, but released a music video instead.
01/12/2022
Kool Moe Dee's 'Rapper Report Card' Grading Jay-Z, Biggie, Tupac And Others Has Twitter In A Frenzy
His hip-hop 'rapper report card,' which he completed in the 90s, went viral on Twitter, where he graded emcees on their vocabulary, articulation, creativity, and more.
01/12/2022
Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Speaks Out In Her First Interview Since His Death: “It’s Been Extremely Difficult"
"Adolph was my soulmate when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks," she revealed to ABC News Live Prime.
01/14/2022
A Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet Was Reportedly Turned Down By Clive Davis
Mary J. Blige's 1999 hit, 'Don?t Waste Your Time,' featuring the late Aretha Franklin, was originally offered to Houston.
01/14/2022
Cops Search For Suspect In Mass Shooting At Oregon Rap Concert
"I think this is about as close as you're going to get and certainly one of the highest profile shootings that we've had," said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.
01/18/2022
Vic Mensa Arrested At D.C. Airport On Felony Drug Charges
He was charged with felony narcotics possession charges after officials allegedly found LSD and psychedelic mushrooms in his luggage.
01/19/2022
Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber
The "Up" artist also wants justice for social media influencer Lauren Smith-Fields.
01/26/2022
Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Battery
He is alleged to have pulled his girlfriend's hair and thrown her phone off a balcony after being confronted about a woman he followed on Twitter.
01/26/2022
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Things to Know About This Year's Announcer MC Lyte
The legendary rapper has over a dozen voice-over credits.
01/28/2022
01/28/2022
Young Dolph Murder Suspects Have One Week To Hire Lawyers Or Will Be Appointed A Public Defender
"I cannot allow you to sit in jail week after week, month after month, without a lawyer," a judge told the men.
01/31/2022
Kelly Price Says Sister Started The 'Missing Rumor,' Tried To Steal Money: 'There Was Conservatorship In Play'
The singer was pronounced "medically dead" in the summer of 2021.
01/31/2022
R. Kelly Contracts COVID In Jail, Wins Extension to File Appeal
The court filing claimed the coronavirus has "interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone."
02/02/2022
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Most Memorable Hits From This Year's Presenter Tinashé
The award-winning singer has been heating up the charts since 2012.
02/03/2022
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
02/03/2022
T-Pain Says We Should Stop Celebrating Black History Month: 'You Separating Us Again'
"We want to be part of history, not just one month of it. I'd rather everybody stop celebrating that s**t and just let us be part of history."
02/04/2022
Drakeo The Ruler's 5-Year-Old Son Sues Live Nation For Wrongful Death
The lawsuit, filed by Tianna Purtue, the mother of Drakeo's son, suggests promoters “should have known” about the rapper’s “very public feud” with gang members.
02/04/2022
Jam Master Jay Murder Trial Gets Starting Date
Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington are accused of conspiring to kill the turntablist at his recording studio over an alleged drug deal gone bad.
02/09/2022
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Chloe X Halle Empowered Us Through Their Music
The duo is nominated for 'Outstanding Duo or Group.'
02/10/2022
