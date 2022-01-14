R. Kelly Contracts COVID In Jail, Wins Extension to File Appeal 02/02/2022
The court filing claimed the coronavirus has "interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone."
Watching
01:13
A Mary J. Blige And Whitney Houston Duet Was Reportedly Turned Down By Clive Davis
Mary J. Blige's 1999 hit, 'Don?t Waste Your Time,' featuring the late Aretha Franklin, was originally offered to Houston.
01/14/2022
01:03
Cops Search For Suspect In Mass Shooting At Oregon Rap Concert
"I think this is about as close as you're going to get and certainly one of the highest profile shootings that we've had," said Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner.
01/18/2022
01:15
Vic Mensa Arrested At D.C. Airport On Felony Drug Charges
He was charged with felony narcotics possession charges after officials allegedly found LSD and psychedelic mushrooms in his luggage.
01/19/2022
01:41
Cardi B Awarded $1.25 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber
The "Up" artist also wants justice for social media influencer Lauren Smith-Fields.
01/26/2022
01:11
Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Battery
He is alleged to have pulled his girlfriend's hair and thrown her phone off a balcony after being confronted about a woman he followed on Twitter.
01/26/2022
01:27
3 Stars Who We'd Cast to Play Janet Jackson in a Biopic
During a recent interview with Nick Cannon, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam revealed her desire to play Janet Jackson on screen.
01/27/2022
01:24
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Things to Know About This Year's Announcer MC Lyte
The legendary rapper has over a dozen voice-over credits.
01/28/2022
01:03
SWAT Team Raids Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Home, Seizes Guns
Weapons, such as AR-15s, pistols, and other guns, were reportedly seized, according to TMZ.
01/28/2022
01:17
Young Dolph Murder Suspects Have One Week To Hire Lawyers Or Will Be Appointed A Public Defender
"I cannot allow you to sit in jail week after week, month after month, without a lawyer," a judge told the men.
01/31/2022
01:24
Kelly Price Says Sister Started The 'Missing Rumor,' Tried To Steal Money: 'There Was Conservatorship In Play'
The singer was pronounced "medically dead" in the summer of 2021.
01/31/2022
01:03
01:11
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Most Memorable Hits From This Year's Presenter Tinashé
The award-winning singer has been heating up the charts since 2012.
02/03/2022
01:14
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
02/03/2022
01:29
T-Pain Says We Should Stop Celebrating Black History Month: 'You Separating Us Again'
"We want to be part of history, not just one month of it. I'd rather everybody stop celebrating that s**t and just let us be part of history."
02/04/2022
01:25
Drakeo The Ruler's 5-Year-Old Son Sues Live Nation For Wrongful Death
The lawsuit, filed by Tianna Purtue, the mother of Drakeo's son, suggests promoters “should have known” about the rapper’s “very public feud” with gang members.
02/04/2022
01:15
Jam Master Jay Murder Trial Gets Starting Date
Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington are accused of conspiring to kill the turntablist at his recording studio over an alleged drug deal gone bad.
02/09/2022
01:18
2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Chloe X Halle Empowered Us Through Their Music
The duo is nominated for 'Outstanding Duo or Group.'
02/10/2022
01:15
Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Widow Sues Wu-Tang Clan For $1 Million Over Unpaid Royalties
The 10-page complaint alleges Wu-Tang Clan’s production company “willfully” refused to pay royalties and publishing income to ODB’s estate over the last decade.
02/11/2022
01:20
Kanye West Threatens to Pull Out Of Coachella
"I need Billie to apologize before I perform," he posted on Instagram.
02/11/2022
01:17
Tyrese's Mother Priscilla Murray Gibson Has Died
She was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit, where she went into a coma while fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.
02/15/2022
