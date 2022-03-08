BET Announces New Dating Show 'After Happily Ever After' Hosted by Bow Wow 08/05/2022
'After Happily Ever After' will allow exes to play matchmaker for their former partners to help them let go, move on, and find love once again.
Watching
01:06
Chaka Khan Shares Disappointment Over Kanye West's 'Through The Wire' Sample, Says She Sounded 'Like A Chipmunk'
The legendary singer said she has not spoken to West since the song dropped in 2003 and is "not looking to hear from Kanye, either."
08/03/2022
01:13
Wiz Khalifa Went Off On Two Los Angeles DJs During Live Performance, DJ Capri Speaks Out
The rapper blasted DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron, labeling them “horrible DJs,” and even threatened to get violent.
08/03/2022
01:06
'Magic Mike' Actor Joe Manganiello Discovers Through 'Finding Your Roots' That He's Part Black
The PBS show searches thoroughly through guests' family trees by the program's researchers.
08/03/2022
01:17
Tyler Perry On Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For A Day Of Work
"I've never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. Tyson for the last 15 years of her life," the mogul said in an AARP interview.
08/04/2022
01:05
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Gives Health Update On After Collapsing On Stage
"I wanna thank everybody for their concern, but let me tell you what went on," he explained in an Instagram video.
08/04/2022
03:41
Whoopi Goldberg Says Lizzo Wants To Join 'Sister Act 3'
The EGOT actress also chats about her new film 'Luck,' and teaming up Keke Palmer in her new 'Sister Act' film.
08/05/2022
01:05
Whoopi Goldberg Says This Singer Is Interested In Joining 'Sister Act 3'
The EGOT actress spoke with BET.com about the third installation of the franchise.
08/05/2022
01:02
Rick Ross Denied Entry to Buckingham Palace
"I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn't get me in," Ross said.
08/05/2022
01:05
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files For Divorce, Claims He Fathered A Baby Outside of Marriage
In court docs obtained by ET, Smith claims the singer recently fathered a child with another woman, calling their union "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."
08/05/2022
01:01
Terrell Owens Posts Viral Video Of Confrontation With A 'Karen' In His Neighborhood
The woman was captured on video screaming to Owens how he was "a Black man approaching a white woman!"
08/05/2022
01:00
BET Announces New Dating Show 'After Happily Ever After' Hosted by Bow Wow
'After Happily Ever After' will allow exes to play matchmaker for their former partners to help them let go, move on, and find love once again.
08/05/2022
01:13
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Allegedly Stealing His Story And Not Paying Him For His Biopic
“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
08/08/2022
01:09
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
"Today I get to marry my best friend," the Philadelphia 76ers' forward tweeted before the nuptials.
08/08/2022
01:04
Bobby Lytes Says He "Is On The Outs" With His Cousin Trina
Lytes says in a "Love & Hip Hop Miami" confessional that Trina's fiancé, Raymond Taylor, is to blame for their conflict.
08/08/2022
01:14
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies At 83
His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, said he was "surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully" on Facebook.
08/08/2022
01:05
Fetty Wap’s Bail Revoked For Allegedly Threatening Behavior On A FaceTime Call
He was arrested for reportedly having 100 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to sell and was out on a $500,000 bond.
08/09/2022
01:13
Keke Palmer Says Queen Latifah And Ice Cube Helped Launch Her Career
The actress says she hopes to create opportunities for people in her community.
08/09/2022
01:06
R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized
Due to the 55-year-old not paying $140,000 in court-ordered fines, prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000.
08/09/2022
01:08
Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardi Calls Out Dwayne Johnson, Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet
Johnson was asked which celebrity he would want "to be a pet to" when he named the "Savage" rapper.
08/09/2022
01:01
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
We are thrilled for the couple who revealed their pregnancy on Instagram.
08/10/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022