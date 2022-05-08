Keke Palmer Says Queen Latifah And Ice Cube Helped Launch Her Career 08/09/2022
The actress says she hopes to create opportunities for people in her community.
01:02
Rick Ross Denied Entry to Buckingham Palace
"I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn't get me in," Ross said.
08/05/2022
01:05
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Files For Divorce, Claims He Fathered A Baby Outside of Marriage
In court docs obtained by ET, Smith claims the singer recently fathered a child with another woman, calling their union "irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation."
08/05/2022
01:01
Terrell Owens Posts Viral Video Of Confrontation With A 'Karen' In His Neighborhood
The woman was captured on video screaming to Owens how he was "a Black man approaching a white woman!"
08/05/2022
01:13
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of Allegedly Stealing His Story And Not Paying Him For His Biopic
“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
08/08/2022
01:09
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
"Today I get to marry my best friend," the Philadelphia 76ers' forward tweeted before the nuptials.
08/08/2022
01:14
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies At 83
His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, said he was "surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully" on Facebook.
08/08/2022
01:04
Bobby Lytes Says He "Is On The Outs" With His Cousin Trina
Lytes says in a "Love & Hip Hop Miami" confessional that Trina's fiancé, Raymond Taylor, is to blame for their conflict.
08/08/2022
01:06
R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized
Due to the 55-year-old not paying $140,000 in court-ordered fines, prosecutors asked a federal court to seize over $28,000.
08/09/2022
01:05
Fetty Wap’s Bail Revoked For Allegedly Threatening Behavior On A FaceTime Call
He was arrested for reportedly having 100 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to sell and was out on a $500,000 bond.
08/09/2022
01:08
Megan Thee Stallion's Boyfriend Pardi Calls Out Dwayne Johnson, Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet
Johnson was asked which celebrity he would want "to be a pet to" when he named the "Savage" rapper.
08/09/2022
01:13
01:01
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
We are thrilled for the couple who revealed their pregnancy on Instagram.
08/10/2022
01:06
Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Amid Kanye West Online Harassment: Report
The 28-year-old “has been in trauma therapy in large part” because of posts Ye' has shared on social media while Davidson dated his ex-wife.
08/10/2022
01:04
Marshawn Lynch Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
Responding officers stopped the 36-year-old at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, just north of the Las Vegas Strip.
08/10/2022
01:21
Talib Kweli Sues Website For 'Emotional Distress' And Depression
The rapper says a story from Jezebel caused him to go into a depression.
08/11/2022
01:03
Angela Yee Says 'The Breakfast Club' Is Officially Over, Announces New Show
The Power 105.1 radio co-host is launching her new on-air show launching in fall 2022.
08/11/2022
01:12
Shay Johnson Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Co-Parenting Experience, And Planning For Baby No. 2!
Johnson is introducing the world to her beautiful baby girl, Shajiyah!
08/12/2022
01:24
A$AP Rocky Will Be Sued By A$AP Relli Over Los Angeles Shooting
Relli is planning to sue the Harlem rapper over “irreparable harm to his career" in the entertainment industry.
08/12/2022
01:14
Nipsey Hussle To Receive Posthumous Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The deceased rapper will also have an LA Metro Station named after him.
08/12/2022
01:12
Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Into Spelman, Seen With College President Dr. Helene Gayle
When asked how it feels to be a Spelman College mom, the actress smiled and placed her hands on her heart, saying, “I’m so excited!”
08/12/2022
Trailer
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
Trailer
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022