Get to Know - Nivea

Get to Know - NiveaSeason 1 • 12/22/2021
Nivea takes it back to her teenage years to talk about the beginning of her career, then revisits the adventure of forming the ultimate girl group as a part of BET Presents: The Encore.
Exclusive
01:17
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4Cita's Recap - Questionable Queen
The ladies make it happen in the recording studio as they join in on Pamela's gospel album, but tensions rise as Aubrey's future in the group is called into question.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
11:51
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E4NoteWorthy - Fallon King and Felisha King
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek talk with Fallon King and Felisha King from Cherish about their impact on the Atlanta music scene, working with family, and their top women emcees.
07/01/2021
Exclusive
00:57
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E5Cita's Recap - Heavy Is the Head
LeMisha is voted in as the next queen, and Fallon and Felisha make it known they are not feeling the group's choice.
07/08/2021
Exclusive
14:18
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E5NoteWorthy - Shanice and Sevyn Streeter
Jojo T. Gibbs, Candice Renee and DJ D-Wrek chat with solo artist Shanice and singer-songwriter Sevyn Streeter about their musical influences and the secret to creating a strong girl group.
07/08/2021
Exclusive
00:58
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E6Cita's Recap - Demons & Division
Cita breaks down the ladies' chaotic preparation for a listening party performance for their former bandmates and industry executives.
07/15/2021
Exclusive
00:59
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E7Cita's Recap - Cherish
With tensions hot between the members of 702 and Cherish, Cita wonders whether the ladies will be able to put aside their egos and figure out a way to work together.
07/22/2021
Exclusive
01:20
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E8Cita's Recap - A Miss-Direction
As the recording process continues, Kiely is faced with making a tough decision, and Felisha and has a hard time finding common ground with producer Kosine.
07/29/2021
Exclusive
01:20
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E9Cita's Recap - Stack That
Cita breaks down the drama of the penultimate episode, including Kiely's indecisiveness about whether she wants to stay in the group.
08/05/2021
Exclusive
01:35
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 E10Cita's Recap - The Encore
Cita breaks down the season finale, as the ladies of Bluprint put the final touches on their big performance and hit the stage for the first time.
08/12/2021
Interview
04:12
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Shamari DeVoe
Blaque singer Shamari DeVoe talks about her country-music origins, why she's not a big fan of "Bring It All to Me," and getting back into music with BET Presents: The Encore.
12/20/2021
Interview
03:35
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Nivea
Nivea takes it back to her teenage years to talk about the beginning of her career, then revisits the adventure of forming the ultimate girl group as a part of BET Presents: The Encore.
12/22/2021
Interview
04:21
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know - Kiely Williams
Former 3LW and Cheetah Girls singer Kiely Williams talks about finding her voice in the music industry, hearing "No More" on the radio for the first time and joining a supergroup.
12/28/2021
Exclusive
03:26
BET Presents: The EncoreS1 Get to Know LaMisha and Irish
Sisters LaMisha and Irish Grinstead of 702 talk about performing together as kids, meeting Don Cornelius on "Soul Train" and working with other girl group members on The Encore.
12/29/2021
