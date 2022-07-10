Draymond Green Apologizes to Teammate Jordan Poole, Says He ‘Was In A Place Of Hurt’
10/11/2022
Green noted that he needs to work on some personal issues.
‘The Velvet Rope’ Turns 25: Janet Jackson’s Most Liberated Album Reshaped R&B Forever
October 7th marks the 25th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s iconic (and most liberated) album, ‘The Velvet Rope,’ and here are 5 things we learned about her classic project.
10/07/2022
07:18
Kickin It With Fat Joe: Take A Look Inside The Hip Hop Awards Host Sneaker Closet
From classics to customs, Fat Joe's shoes bring the heat!
10/07/2022
01:18
Kanye West’s Instagram And Twitter Account Restricted For Violating Policy
Yeezy also made an appearance on Fox News’ 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' where he noted that it hurts his feelings when “people can ask, ‘Hey, are you okay?’”
10/10/2022
01:00
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Sunglasses Were Everyone’s Favorite Red Carpet Accessory
When in doubt, grab a pair of sunglasses.
10/10/2022
01:14
R&B Legend Bobby Brown And Alicia Etheredge-Brown Host Gala, Golf Outing For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Fueled by the love of a dad for his daughter who passed away due to abuse, the Browns created the "Bobbi Kristina Serenity House," to help eliminate domestic violence against women.
10/11/2022
01:04
Lizzo Responds To Kanye West's Recent Comments: 'I'm Minding My Fat Black Beautiful Business'
Lizzo addressed Toronto concertgoers after Ye’s incendiary comments went viral.
10/11/2022
01:10
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence After Son Brentt Leakes Suffers Heart Attack And Stroke
The 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital in Atlanta earlier this month.
10/11/2022
01:15
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
In honor of this year’s show, we’re looking at some of the records that we feel earned him the name of hitmaker and this year’s title of “Producer of the Year.”
10/11/2022
01:06
Beloved Rapper Coolio Cremated In Private Ceremony, Loved Ones To Get Ashes In Necklaces With Personal Inscriptions
Each necklace will be inscribed with an individual message from Coolio, and once the mementos are filled, his remaining ashes will be kept in an urn.
10/11/2022
01:00
Who Would Win Against Black Adam?
Dwayne Johnson discusses who could defeat Black Adam in a challenge.
10/11/2022
01:11
01:43
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Backstage Pass!
Joey Bada$$, DJ Drama and more join BET.com backstage to talk about their favorite hip hop albums!
10/12/2022
01:11
'Cosby Show' Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
"The secret is out," he said, sharing the news on his official Facebook account.
10/12/2022
01:06
Shaq Reveals A Major Label Offered Him A $10 Million Contract To Produce Three Albums
“I never wanted to be a rapper, never wanted to do an album. You know for me, just meeting you guys is a pleasure. Even though I’m Shaq, I’m still a kid.”
10/12/2022
01:07
Will So So Def And Bad Boy Records Battle In A Verzuz? Jermaine Dupri Speaks Out
Find out what the Atlanta super-producer had to say.
10/12/2022
00:53
Breonna Taylor’s Family Opens Up To 'Red Table Talk' In First Joint Interview
Tune into the latest episode on Oct. 12 at 12pm ET on Facebook Watch
10/12/2022
03:22
Lil Kim, DreamDoll And More Talk About Their Love Of Hip Hop Culture
Take a look back as these artists reminisce on when they were first introduced to Hip Hop!
10/13/2022
03:48
Jalyn Hill Reflects On Playing Emmett Till In New Movie
‘TILL’ premieres in theaters nationwide on Oct. 14.
10/13/2022
01:06
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year's 'Best International Flow' Winner Benjamin Epps
The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop.
10/13/2022
01:00
Singer Brandy Hospitalized After Reported Seizure In Her Home
"I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support."
10/13/2022
