Breonna Taylor’s Family Opens Up To 'Red Table Talk' In First Joint Interview
10/12/2022
Tune into the latest episode on Oct. 12 at 12pm ET on Facebook Watch
01:11
Draymond Green Apologizes to Teammate Jordan Poole, Says He ‘Was In A Place Of Hurt’
Footage recently surfaced of Green punching Poole in the face during practice.
10/11/2022
01:04
Lizzo Responds To Kanye West's Recent Comments: 'I'm Minding My Fat Black Beautiful Business'
Lizzo addressed Toronto concertgoers after Ye’s incendiary comments went viral.
10/11/2022
01:10
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence After Son Brentt Leakes Suffers Heart Attack And Stroke
The 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital in Atlanta earlier this month.
10/11/2022
01:15
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Hitmaka's Musical Journey to 'Producer of the Year'
In honor of this year’s show, we’re looking at some of the records that we feel earned him the name of hitmaker and this year’s title of “Producer of the Year.”
10/11/2022
01:06
Beloved Rapper Coolio Cremated In Private Ceremony, Loved Ones To Get Ashes In Necklaces With Personal Inscriptions
Each necklace will be inscribed with an individual message from Coolio, and once the mementos are filled, his remaining ashes will be kept in an urn.
10/11/2022
01:00
Who Would Win Against Black Adam?
Dwayne Johnson discusses who could defeat Black Adam in a challenge.
10/11/2022
01:43
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Backstage Pass!
Joey Bada$$, DJ Drama and more join BET.com backstage to talk about their favorite hip hop albums!
10/12/2022
01:11
'Cosby Show' Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
"The secret is out," he said, sharing the news on his official Facebook account.
10/12/2022
01:06
Shaq Reveals A Major Label Offered Him A $10 Million Contract To Produce Three Albums
“I never wanted to be a rapper, never wanted to do an album. You know for me, just meeting you guys is a pleasure. Even though I’m Shaq, I’m still a kid.”
10/12/2022
01:07
Will So So Def And Bad Boy Records Battle In A Verzuz? Jermaine Dupri Speaks Out
Find out what the Atlanta super-producer had to say.
10/12/2022
00:53
03:22
Lil Kim, DreamDoll And More Talk About Their Love Of Hip Hop Culture
Take a look back as these artists reminisce on when they were first introduced to Hip Hop!
10/13/2022
03:48
Jalyn Hill Reflects On Playing Emmett Till In New Movie
‘TILL’ premieres in theaters nationwide on Oct. 14.
10/13/2022
01:06
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year's 'Best International Flow' Winner Benjamin Epps
The budding emcee hails from France and is inspired by the classic boom-bap sound in hip hop.
10/13/2022
01:00
Singer Brandy Hospitalized After Reported Seizure In Her Home
"I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support."
10/13/2022
01:05
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Passes Away At 23
Spence was a contestant on Season 19 of the singing competition show and performed a duet with another American Idol alum, Katharine McPhee.
10/13/2022
01:00
A Georgia Judge Shuts Down Ne-Yo's Motion To Place His Estranged Wife In Contempt
The singer claimed in the motion that Crystal was costing him money– to the tune of $400,000.
10/14/2022
01:26
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See How Lizzo is Making an Impact Outside of Music
In honor of this year’s show, here are three ways the entertainer is making an impact outside of her music.
10/14/2022
06:44
TILL: Whoopi Goldberg Dives Into Her Roles Both On And Off The Screen
The EGOT entertainer plays Alma Carthan in the film and is also a producer on the project that premieres nationwide on Oct. 14.
10/14/2022
01:01
Ginuwine Loses Consciousness During TV Rehearsal For Magic Trick Gone Wrong
He was rehearsing for The CW's "Magic With The Stars" when he attempted to hold his breath in a water-filled glass tank.
10/14/2022
