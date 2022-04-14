Judge Drastically Reduces Black Employee's $137 Million Tesla Discrimination Award 04/19/2022
After Owen Diaz was awarded a multi-million dollar settlement, Judge William Orrick called it "excessive" and "unconstitutionally large."
Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killer Wants Charges Dismissed Or A Solo Trial
Lawyers for the defendant are claiming that the government waited too long to charge him and having a joint trial could violate his right to cross-examine his co-defendant.
04/14/2022
Man Who Stalked And Threatened Civil Rights Attorney Bakari Sellers Arrested
The official arrest warrant stated Grant Edward Olson Jr. sent around 65 messages via Instagram that contained racial slurs and threats.
04/14/2022
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At Gas Station And Her Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Named The Suspect
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Tamara Cornelius and Rafiq Thompson arguing at the Exxon station before Cornelius was fatally shot while pumping gas.
04/15/2022
Howard University Fraternity, Sorority On-Campus Sites Defaced With Spray Paint
"The individuals responsible for these acts will be dealt with accordingly," Howard said in a statement provided to The Hilltop.
04/15/2022
Woman Repeatedly Run Over By Driver During Road-Rage Attack
Vincent Jean attempted to flee after a fender-bender, but then aimed at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could identify him to police.
04/18/2022
Ohio State Honors Dwayne Haskins With Emotional Video Tribute
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died at only 24 years old.
04/19/2022
Racist Social Media Post Targets Black Greek Letter Organizations At Arkansas State University
A comment on the app YikYak called for Black students to "get back on the boat" and said that "Black is a disease."
04/19/2022
Pittsburgh Airbnb House Party Shooting Killed Two Teens, Police Seek Witnesses
It was a "very chaotic scene" where more than 90 rounds were fired, the police chief says.
04/19/2022
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
Shaquille O'Neal To Cover Funeral Costs For Slain 3-Year-Old Louisiana Boy
Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed in Baton Rouge on April 12.
04/19/2022
USC Women's Basketball Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot Ten Times At House Party
The 18-year-old point guard, one of the top players in the country in the 2022 class, has had two emergency surgeries to address the injuries.
04/20/2022
Michelle Obama's Brother, Sister-In-Law Sue Milwaukee School For Racial Bias
The Robinsons say their complaints about racial and ethnic stereotypes in virtual classroom assignments were not addressed.
04/21/2022
Vice President Kamala Harris To Officiate Wedding of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
The first-term Democratic governor will marry her longtime fiancé in a small ceremony in D.C.
04/21/2022
Frantic 911 Call Made By Dwayne Haskins' Wife Reveals Why He Walking On The Highway
Kalabrya Haskins told the operator she was trying to call Dwayne, but could not reach him, prompting her to call 911 for a wellness check.
04/22/2022
Trump Campaign Ordered To Pay Former Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman $1.3 Million In Legal Fees
Trump's lawsuit claimed that Newman violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed while working for his 2016 campaign.
04/22/2022
3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Father Used Him As Human Shield During Philadelphia Shootout
Jenkins was shot in the head, neck, and buttocks after his father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash.
04/25/2022
Connecticut Trooper Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man After Car Chase
Mubarak Soulemane, who suffered from mental illness, posed no "imminent danger" to officers, an official report says.
04/25/2022
Dwayne Haskins' Parents, Wife Hold Separate Funerals
Reportedly Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins have never met their daughter-in-law, and did not want the funeral "to be the place we met her for the first time."
04/25/2022
Miami Man Accused Of Shooting And Killing Wife At Pool Party Fails To Show Up In Court
Carl Monty Watts Jr. is also suspected in the murders of two prior girlfriends.
04/26/2022
