Vice President Kamala Harris To Officiate Wedding of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham 04/21/2022
The first-term Democratic governor will marry her longtime fiancé in a small ceremony in D.C.
01:08
Howard University Fraternity, Sorority On-Campus Sites Defaced With Spray Paint
"The individuals responsible for these acts will be dealt with accordingly," Howard said in a statement provided to The Hilltop.
04/15/2022
01:14
Woman Repeatedly Run Over By Driver During Road-Rage Attack
Vincent Jean attempted to flee after a fender-bender, but then aimed at the young woman as she tried to take pictures of his SUV so she could identify him to police.
04/18/2022
01:11
Ohio State Honors Dwayne Haskins With Emotional Video Tribute
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback died at only 24 years old.
04/19/2022
01:10
Racist Social Media Post Targets Black Greek Letter Organizations At Arkansas State University
A comment on the app YikYak called for Black students to "get back on the boat" and said that "Black is a disease."
04/19/2022
01:02
Pittsburgh Airbnb House Party Shooting Killed Two Teens, Police Seek Witnesses
It was a "very chaotic scene" where more than 90 rounds were fired, the police chief says.
04/19/2022
01:13
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
01:00
Shaquille O'Neal To Cover Funeral Costs For Slain 3-Year-Old Louisiana Boy
Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed in Baton Rouge on April 12.
04/19/2022
01:02
Judge Drastically Reduces Black Employee's $137 Million Tesla Discrimination Award
After Owen Diaz was awarded a multi-million dollar settlement, Judge William Orrick called it "excessive" and "unconstitutionally large."
04/19/2022
01:00
USC Women's Basketball Commit Aaliyah Gayles Shot Ten Times At House Party
The 18-year-old point guard, one of the top players in the country in the 2022 class, has had two emergency surgeries to address the injuries.
04/20/2022
01:11
Michelle Obama's Brother, Sister-In-Law Sue Milwaukee School For Racial Bias
The Robinsons say their complaints about racial and ethnic stereotypes in virtual classroom assignments were not addressed.
04/21/2022
01:00
01:23
Frantic 911 Call Made By Dwayne Haskins' Wife Reveals Why He Walking On The Highway
Kalabrya Haskins told the operator she was trying to call Dwayne, but could not reach him, prompting her to call 911 for a wellness check.
04/22/2022
01:10
Trump Campaign Ordered To Pay Former Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman $1.3 Million In Legal Fees
Trump's lawsuit claimed that Newman violated a nondisclosure agreement she signed while working for his 2016 campaign.
04/22/2022
01:03
3-Year-Old Yaseem Jenkins Dies After Father Used Him As Human Shield During Philadelphia Shootout
Jenkins was shot in the head, neck, and buttocks after his father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash.
04/25/2022
01:13
Connecticut Trooper Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Black Man After Car Chase
Mubarak Soulemane, who suffered from mental illness, posed no "imminent danger" to officers, an official report says.
04/25/2022
01:03
Dwayne Haskins' Parents, Wife Hold Separate Funerals
Reportedly Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins have never met their daughter-in-law, and did not want the funeral "to be the place we met her for the first time."
04/25/2022
01:08
Miami Man Accused Of Shooting And Killing Wife At Pool Party Fails To Show Up In Court
Carl Monty Watts Jr. is also suspected in the murders of two prior girlfriends.
04/26/2022
01:28
Family Of Tyre Sampson, Who Died On Amusement Park Ride, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The lawsuit alleges the ride was "unreasonably dangerous," claiming the teenager died due to negligence.
04/26/2022
01:15
James Madison's Slaves Fight For Equal Power Of Foundation Overseeing His Former Plantation
The foundation reportedly fired three senior staff members who supported the Black descendants' community.
04/26/2022
01:16
Barack Obama Says Social Media Is Responsible For 'Turbocharging Some Of Humanity's Worst Impulses'
"One of the biggest reasons for democracies weakening is the profound change that's taken place in how we communicate and consume information," he said, according to CBS News.
04/27/2022
