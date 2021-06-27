Andra Day Discusses Her Career Evolution 06/27/2021
Best Actress nominee Andra Day reveals why she thinks the BET Awards is special, recalls her first experience at the awards show, chats about her transition into acting and more.
Watching
Highlight
04:43
BET's Year of the Black WomanJazmine Sullivan Shares the Hardest Moment of Her Life
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year nominee Jazmine Sullivan talks about her health journey, her mother's breast cancer diagnosis and how it has affected her life, and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
05:21
BET's Year of the Black WomanAndra Day Discusses Her Career Evolution
Best Actress nominee Andra Day reveals why she thinks the BET Awards is special, recalls her first experience at the awards show, chats about her transition into acting and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
05:18
BET's Year of the Black WomanCity Girls Opens Up About Feeling Left Out of the Music Game
Best Group nominee City Girls chats about coming back to the BET Awards, being reluctant to pursue a career in rap, why 2020 was a roller-coaster year and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
05:22
BET's Year of the Black WomanH.E.R. Talks About Staying Productive During Lockdown
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award nominee H.E.R. shares how the pandemic affected her creativity, her BET Awards full-circle moment and more.
06/27/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021