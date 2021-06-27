Go Behind the Scenes of the BET Awards
BET's Year of the Black Woman
Jazmine Sullivan Shares the Hardest Moment of Her Life

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year nominee Jazmine Sullivan talks about her health journey, her mother's breast cancer diagnosis and how it has affected her life, and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
05:21

BET's Year of the Black Woman
Andra Day Discusses Her Career Evolution

Best Actress nominee Andra Day reveals why she thinks the BET Awards is special, recalls her first experience at the awards show, chats about her transition into acting and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
05:18

BET's Year of the Black Woman
City Girls Opens Up About Feeling Left Out of the Music Game

Best Group nominee City Girls chats about coming back to the BET Awards, being reluctant to pursue a career in rap, why 2020 was a roller-coaster year and more.
06/27/2021
Highlight
05:22

BET's Year of the Black Woman
H.E.R. Talks About Staying Productive During Lockdown

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award nominee H.E.R. shares how the pandemic affected her creativity, her BET Awards full-circle moment and more.
06/27/2021
Exclusive
05:32

BET's Year of the Black Woman
Go Behind the Scenes of the BET Awards

Check out all the backstage action from past BET Awards, including performance rehearsals, seating chart arrangements and appearances from hosts Leslie Jones and Chris Hart.
06/04/2021
