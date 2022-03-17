Raven-Symoné Reveals How Her Wife Miranda Played An Active Role In Her 40 Lbs. Weight Loss Journey! 04/01/2022
According to the singer and actress, it was all thanks to having a great support system
Watching
01:12
Khloé Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With This R&B Singer After Tristan Thompson Split
They were reportedly hanging out at Justin Bieber's private party.
03/17/2022
01:06
Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Never Had Any Kids: 'I Like My Freedom'
"I have nieces and nephews forever and I'm always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters," she said.
03/18/2022
01:21
Keke Wyatt Addresses Trolls Who Posted 'Disparaging & Morbid Comments' About Her Unborn Child
The soulful singer recently revealed that her unborn child was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.
03/18/2022
01:05
Tiffany Evans And Jawan Harris Are Expecting Their First Child: 'We Have A Baby On The Way!'
"This next chapter in our lives will always be cherished and definitely one to remember."
03/22/2022
01:01
Tammy Rivera Confirms She And Husband Waka Flocka Have Split After 8 Years of Marriage
"We are not together and that's cool. We're good," she said during an Instagram live.
03/25/2022
01:05
Anthony Anderson And His Wife File For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage
The couple reconciled for five years after initially splitting in 2015.
03/29/2022
01:05
Jason Momoa Shares An Update About His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: 'We're Family Forever'
The "Aquaman" actor denied reconciliation rumors.
03/30/2022
01:15
Bre Tiesi Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship With Nick Cannon
She also revealed how she gets along with the mothers of Cannon's other children.
03/30/2022
01:02
Kiely Williams Introduces The World To Her Newborn Baby Girl After Taking A Lengthy Social Media Hiatus
The proud mom shared her daughter's first photo on Instagram!
03/31/2022
01:09
Makeup Entrepreneur AJ Crimson Dies
He worked with celebs including Angela Bassett, Missy Elliott, and Brandy.
04/01/2022
01:30
Raven-Symoné Reveals How Her Wife Miranda Played An Active Role In Her 40 Lbs. Weight Loss Journey!
According to the singer and actress, it was all thanks to having a great support system
04/01/2022
01:03
This 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Is Expecting Her Fourth Child!
"The cat is out of the bag," she announced Friday (Apr. 1) to her 4.6 million Instagram followers.
04/04/2022
01:33
Meagan Good Opens Up About Her Health Scare In Hopes Of Breaking The Taboos About Gynecological Health
The actress revealed that a doctor told her that she had "abnormal" tissue in her uterus during a routine check-up.
04/11/2022
01:10
Jesse Williams Child Support Payments Cut After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit
The actor was paying $40,000 in child support monthly to his ex-wife before the new court document filing.
04/11/2022
01:15
Amber Riley And Desean Black Call Off Wedding
Riley revealed that their breakup was amicable during a recent podcast appearance.
04/12/2022
01:01
Amara La Negra Reveals The Names Of Her Newborn Twins, Plus Shares Her Daughters' First Photos!
The singer has introduced the world to her baby girls!
04/13/2022
01:00
Jeannie Mai Says Her Husband Jeezy And Daughter Monaco Are 'Twins' And Here's Why!
The new mom also gushes over the duo's adorable daddy-daughter bond.
04/14/2022
01:06
Loni Love On Why You Won't See Her Tie The Knot: 'I Don't Like Marriage'
The talk show host is opening up about her personal decision to forgo the jumping the broom experience.
04/15/2022
01:18
Millennial Love Stories: The Biggest Things We Learned From The Cooper's Relationship
Nina Gotti & GC talk about getting family's approval and the growth that led to their engagement.
04/15/2022
15:33
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part III
BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La'Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they're using to invoke change. We hope that you're inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part III features KeAndre' Jordan, Nyla Sams, Yasmine Jameelah, Parisia Hutchinson, Jordan Hunter, and Nasir Barnes.
05/26/2022
16:01
La'Ron Hines Hosts BET Talks: McDonald's Future 22 | Part IV
BET Talks: McDonald’s Future 22 is a series that will spotlight dynamic, young leaders impacting their communities. Our host, La’Ron Hines, sits down with these Gamechangers as we get to know more about them and the platform they’re using to invoke change. We hope that you’re inspired by their stories and encouraged that our future is bright with this next generation! Part IV features Nedra Ward, Sylonna Johnson, Jaylen Bledsoe, Ian Brock, Jeffrey Coprich Jr., James Crump Wallace, & Marveon Mabon.
06/09/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022