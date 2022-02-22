Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Never Had Any Kids: 'I Like My Freedom' 03/18/2022
"I have nieces and nephews forever and I'm always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters," she said.
Watching
01:20
Nick Cannon Reveals Whether He'll Have More Children
"I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can]," Cannon said.
02/22/2022
02:02
Road To NAACP Image Awards: Novi Brown
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Novi Brown and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/23/2022
01:00
D.C. Young Fly And Jacky Oh Announce They Are Expecting Baby No. 3
The pair announced the exciting news in a heartwarming video on YouTube.
02/23/2022
02:02
Road To NAACP Image Awards: Woody McClain
Lexus and BET Digital highlights Woody McClain and black luminaries throughout media in celebration of the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.
02/24/2022
01:14
Da Brat And Judy Dupart Tie The Knot In Romantic Georgia Ceremony!
"Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever," Da Brat told PEOPLE. "And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met."
02/24/2022
01:03
Kim Kardashian Now Legally Single Amid Ongoing Divorce From Kanye West, Judge Rules
"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian said in a court document, The AP reported. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so."
03/03/2022
01:09
Raymond Santana Files For Divorce From Deelishis After Nearly 2 Years Of Marriage
According to TMZ, Santana, who married the reality star after six months, says the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
03/03/2022
03:36
BET & GoDaddy Presents Black Owned & Booming
HBCU alum Nikki Howard & Jaqi Wright took their entrepreneurial journey into their own hands launching The Furlough Cheesecake. With the help of @godaddy website and e-commerce tools, they were able to manifest a dream into reality all while pursuing their passion.
03/04/2022
01:17
Chris Brown Sued For $50 Million By Ex-Housekeeper
The individual is suing for emotional distress, loss of income, and pain and suffering after an alleged dog attack.
03/07/2022
01:12
Khloé Kardashian Sparks Romance Rumors With This R&B Singer After Tristan Thompson Split
They were reportedly hanging out at Justin Bieber's private party.
03/17/2022
01:06
Mary J. Blige Reveals Why She Never Had Any Kids: 'I Like My Freedom'
"I have nieces and nephews forever and I'm always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters," she said.
03/18/2022
01:21
Keke Wyatt Addresses Trolls Who Posted 'Disparaging & Morbid Comments' About Her Unborn Child
The soulful singer recently revealed that her unborn child was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.
03/18/2022
01:05
Tiffany Evans And Jawan Harris Are Expecting Their First Child: 'We Have A Baby On The Way!'
"This next chapter in our lives will always be cherished and definitely one to remember."
03/22/2022
01:01
Tammy Rivera Confirms She And Husband Waka Flocka Have Split After 8 Years of Marriage
"We are not together and that's cool. We're good," she said during an Instagram live.
03/25/2022
01:05
Anthony Anderson And His Wife File For Divorce After 22 Years Of Marriage
The couple reconciled for five years after initially splitting in 2015.
03/29/2022
01:05
Jason Momoa Shares An Update About His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: 'We're Family Forever'
The "Aquaman" actor denied reconciliation rumors.
03/30/2022
01:15
Bre Tiesi Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship With Nick Cannon
She also revealed how she gets along with the mothers of Cannon's other children.
03/30/2022
01:02
Kiely Williams Introduces The World To Her Newborn Baby Girl After Taking A Lengthy Social Media Hiatus
The proud mom shared her daughter's first photo on Instagram!
03/31/2022
01:30
Raven-Symoné Reveals How Her Wife Miranda Played An Active Role In Her 40 Lbs. Weight Loss Journey!
According to the singer and actress, it was all thanks to having a great support system
04/01/2022
01:09
Makeup Entrepreneur AJ Crimson Dies
He worked with celebs including Angela Bassett, Missy Elliott, and Brandy.
04/01/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022