Amplified Live

Amplified Live - Alex Isley

Season 1 • 12/09/2025

Alex Isley performs her songs "Good & Plenty," "Hands" and "Thank You for a Lovely Time," followed by a classic, "The Christmas Song."

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Watching

Interview
01:06

Alex Isley Plays This or That
Amplified LiveS1

Alex Isley shouts out Jodeci, SWV, Faith Evans and other legends as she makes tough choices in a 90s music-themed game of This or That.
12/15/2025
Performance
14:39

Amplified Live - Alex Isley
Amplified LiveS1

Alex Isley performs her songs "Good & Plenty," "Hands" and "Thank You for a Lovely Time," followed by a classic, "The Christmas Song."
12/09/2025
Performance
10:18

Amplified Live - Girlfriend
Amplified LiveS2 E3

Fresh off her new album Honey Water, Girlfriend performs 'Deep,' 'Sticky Situation,' and 'Sideways' live
03/10/2026
Performance
09:51

Amplified Live - JANE HANDCOCK
Amplified LiveS2

JANE HANDCOCK lights up the BET Amplified rooftop with her sultry R&B sound as she performs two hits: "Can't Let Go" and "Stingy."
12/23/2025
Performance
10:32

Amplified Live - Trevor Jackson
Amplified LiveS2 E2

Trevor Jackson brings silky smooth vibes to his performance of "Friend of a Friend," "One Foot In" and "Strong Enough."
02/27/2026
Interview
02:11

Get to Know the Artist in 60 Seconds with Alex Isley
Amplified LiveS1

Alex Isley answers rapid-fire questions about her favorite Isley Brothers song, her dream musical collab, her go-to comfort food and more.
12/09/2025
Interview
02:23

Get to Know the Artist in 60 Seconds with JANE HANDCOCK
Amplified LiveS2

JANE HANDCOCK gets real with rapid-fire questions about her love for the Bay Area, encouragement from Snoop Dogg, her R&B crush, and more.
01/06/2026
Performance
03:59

JANE HANDCOCK - "Can't Let Go"
Amplified LiveS2

JANE HANDCOCK just can't bring herself to end things with her irresistible ex in her rooftop performance of "Can't Let Go."
01/06/2026
Performance
03:52

JANE HANDCOCK - "Stingy"
Amplified LiveS2

JANE HANDCOCK wants her lover all to herself in her BET Amplified Live performance of "Stingy."
01/06/2026
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