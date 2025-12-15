Amplified Live
Amplified Live - Alex Isley
Season 1 • 12/09/2025
Alex Isley performs her songs "Good & Plenty," "Hands" and "Thank You for a Lovely Time," followed by a classic, "The Christmas Song."
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Watching
Interview
01:06
Alex Isley Plays This or ThatAmplified LiveS1
Alex Isley shouts out Jodeci, SWV, Faith Evans and other legends as she makes tough choices in a 90s music-themed game of This or That.
12/15/2025
Performance
14:39
Amplified Live - Alex IsleyAmplified LiveS1
Alex Isley performs her songs "Good & Plenty," "Hands" and "Thank You for a Lovely Time," followed by a classic, "The Christmas Song."
12/09/2025
Performance
10:18
Amplified Live - GirlfriendAmplified LiveS2 E3
Fresh off her new album Honey Water, Girlfriend performs 'Deep,' 'Sticky Situation,' and 'Sideways' live
03/10/2026
Performance
09:51
Amplified Live - JANE HANDCOCKAmplified LiveS2
JANE HANDCOCK lights up the BET Amplified rooftop with her sultry R&B sound as she performs two hits: "Can't Let Go" and "Stingy."
12/23/2025
Performance
10:32
Amplified Live - Trevor JacksonAmplified LiveS2 E2
Trevor Jackson brings silky smooth vibes to his performance of "Friend of a Friend," "One Foot In" and "Strong Enough."
02/27/2026
Interview
02:11
Get to Know the Artist in 60 Seconds with Alex IsleyAmplified LiveS1
Alex Isley answers rapid-fire questions about her favorite Isley Brothers song, her dream musical collab, her go-to comfort food and more.
12/09/2025
Interview
02:23
Get to Know the Artist in 60 Seconds with JANE HANDCOCKAmplified LiveS2
JANE HANDCOCK gets real with rapid-fire questions about her love for the Bay Area, encouragement from Snoop Dogg, her R&B crush, and more.
01/06/2026
Performance
03:59
JANE HANDCOCK - "Can't Let Go"Amplified LiveS2
JANE HANDCOCK just can't bring herself to end things with her irresistible ex in her rooftop performance of "Can't Let Go."
01/06/2026
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