Barack Obama’s Grandmother, Sarah Obama, Dies At 99 03/30/2021
Fondly known as ‘Mama Sarah,’ Obama was Barack’s step-grandmother. She promoted education for girls and orphans in her rural Kogelo village in Kenya.
BET News SpecialValerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse Med School President, Explains COVID Vaccine.
She tells why she got behind the vaccines early and what her school is doing to demonstrate that it is safe and effective.
03/18/2021
BET Remembers Breonna Taylor
Local & national Black women leaders honor the memory of Breonna Taylor and call us all to action.
03/19/2021
Michelle Obama Launches Campaign To Feed One Million Families
The former first lady is working with Partnership for a Healthier America.
03/19/2021
Ohio State Player E.J. Liddell Shocked By Racist Death Threat Received After NCAA Tournament Loss
The sophomore forward was targeted on social media when the Buckeyes were upset by a lower-seeded Oral Roberts.
03/23/2021
Unauthenticated Audio Confession Surfaces In Kendrick Johnson Murder Case
The Georgia teen was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat in 2013.
03/23/2021
Hotel Where Black Teen Keyon Harrold Jr. Was Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone Sued By Family
The Arlo Hotel is charged in the suit with failing to prevent a white woman from racially profiling the 14-year-old.
03/25/2021
Brooklyn Street Renamed To Honor Yusuf Hawkins, Who Was Killed By White Teens In 1989
The ceremony took place on what would’ve been Hawkins’ 48th birthday.
03/25/2021
Kim Janey Becomes Boston’s First Black And First Woman Mayor
She says she wants to start “a new chapter” in the city’s history.
03/26/2021
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsDeon Cole receives NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Cole won an NAACP Image Award last year, and is nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) this year.
03/27/2021
‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Killed In Virginia Beach Shooting
Authorities say the 29-year-old was a bystander.
03/29/2021
New York Democratic Lawmakers Hope Legalizing Recreational Marijuana Will Combat Racial Disparities
New York passed a marijuana legalization measure on March 30 that may expunge the felony drug records of thousands of people.
04/01/2021
Here's Why Deshayla Harris’ Family Is Dissatisfied With Virginia Beach Police Investigation
Deshayla Harris’ family is demanding answers as to why she was killed and who did it.
04/01/2021
BET News SpecialChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Discusses The City's Efforts To Get COVID-19 Vaccine To Residents
The Windy City has been greatly affected by the pandemic but its mayor says there's a turnaround plan.
04/02/2021
Olympic Trials To Allow Raised Fists And Kneeling During National Anthem
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced athletes would be allowed to raise their fists and kneel during the national anthem.
04/02/2021
BREAKING: Derek Chauvin Verdict: Guilty On All Counts In Death of George Floyd, New Mugshot Revealed
A jury has decided the former Minneapolis police officer will spend years behind bars in one of the most consequential trials in U.S. history.
04/21/2021
16-Year-Old Girl Is Shot And Killed By Columbus Police After Reportedly Calling Them For Help
News of the incident broke immediately before the Derek Chauvin verdict.
04/21/2021
Darnella Frazier, The Teenager Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death, Posts Emotional Message Following Verdict
If it wasn't for Frazier's heroic efforts to record the fatal encounter, it's possible Floyd's story wouldn't have received international attention sparking change.
04/21/2021
EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama Delivers A Special Message To Black America
The former president speaks about how systemic racism has divided the country and why we can’t give up fighting for change and democracy.
04/22/2021
