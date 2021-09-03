BET Remembers Breonna Taylor 03/19/2021
Local & national Black women leaders honor the memory of Breonna Taylor and call us all to action.
Watching
02:14
William Peace University Star Basketball Player Suspended For Reacting To Racial Slurs
Lauryn Cross faced continuous harassment from other players.
03/09/2021
02:17
Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker Scores Major Legal Victory
He faced charges of assault and attempted murder of a police officer.
03/09/2021
01:53
‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Inspires Bill To Drop J. Edgar Hoover’s Name From FBI Headquarters
Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee wants the name of the controversial former head of the agency removed from the Washington D.C. building.
03/10/2021
03:53
5 Things To Know About Incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland
The new top law enforcement officer has an extensive agenda facing him as he takes the new job.
03/11/2021
01:22
Breonna Taylor Honored With Billboard Outside Louisville Police Headquarters
The project was paid for by SisterSong and BLM Louisville.
03/12/2021
01:35
Marcia Fudge Becomes HUD Secretary, Faced With Challenges of Pandemic on Housing in America
The former congresswoman pledged to prioritize helping people left with loss of income due to the economic effects of coronavirus.
03/12/2021
01:29
She Did That! Mellody Hobson
The chair of the Starbucks board of directors helped launch Project Black to invest in sustainable minority-owned businesses.
03/12/2021
02:11
Ben Crump, Members Of The Norman High School Basketball Team Speak Out Following Announcer’s Racist Rant
“Racism has no place in this world,”
03/16/2021
02:07
Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Sues Louisville Police
The EMT worker was killed a year ago this month.
03/16/2021
04:48
BET News SpecialValerie Montgomery Rice, Morehouse Med School President, Explains COVID Vaccine.
She tells why she got behind the vaccines early and what her school is doing to demonstrate that it is safe and effective.
03/18/2021
03:13
BET Remembers Breonna Taylor
Local & national Black women leaders honor the memory of Breonna Taylor and call us all to action.
03/19/2021
01:15
Ohio State Player E.J. Liddell Shocked By Racist Death Threat Received After NCAA Tournament Loss
The sophomore forward was targeted on social media when the Buckeyes were upset by a lower-seeded Oral Roberts.
03/23/2021
01:18
Unauthenticated Audio Confession Surfaces In Kendrick Johnson Murder Case
The Georgia teen was found dead inside a rolled up gym mat in 2013.
03/23/2021
01:35
Hotel Where Black Teen Keyon Harrold Jr. Was Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone Sued By Family
The Arlo Hotel is charged in the suit with failing to prevent a white woman from racially profiling the 14-year-old.
03/25/2021
01:25
Brooklyn Street Renamed To Honor Yusuf Hawkins, Who Was Killed By White Teens In 1989
The ceremony took place on what would’ve been Hawkins’ 48th birthday.
03/25/2021
01:14
Kim Janey Becomes Boston’s First Black And First Woman Mayor
She says she wants to start “a new chapter” in the city’s history.
03/26/2021
01:00
52nd Annual NAACP Image AwardsDeon Cole receives NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Cole won an NAACP Image Award last year, and is nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) this year.
03/27/2021
01:00
New York Democratic Lawmakers Hope Legalizing Recreational Marijuana Will Combat Racial Disparities
New York passed a marijuana legalization measure on March 30 that may expunge the felony drug records of thousands of people.
04/01/2021
01:30
Here's Why Deshayla Harris’ Family Is Dissatisfied With Virginia Beach Police Investigation
Deshayla Harris’ family is demanding answers as to why she was killed and who did it.
04/01/2021
10:36
BET News SpecialChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Discusses The City's Efforts To Get COVID-19 Vaccine To Residents
The Windy City has been greatly affected by the pandemic but its mayor says there's a turnaround plan.
04/02/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021