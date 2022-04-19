‘He Slapped All Of Us:’ Chris Rock’s Mom Speaks Out About Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Meltdown 04/25/2022
"He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me," Rose Rock added in a recent interview.
01:13
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
01:00
Shaquille O'Neal To Cover Funeral Costs For Slain 3-Year-Old Louisiana Boy
Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed in Baton Rouge on April 12.
04/19/2022
01:05
Blac Chyna's Mother Blocked From Courtroom After Rant Against The Kardashians
TMZ reports the Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, claimed Tokyo Toni made threatening comments during an Instagram live.
04/20/2022
02:03
Keke Palmer Remixes "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" On Sesame Street Guest Appearance
The latest episode is available now on Cartoonito on HBO Max!
04/20/2022
01:08
'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Separation From Husband Michael Darby
She says their "romantic bond is broken" after eight years of marriage and are "at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures."
04/21/2022
01:02
A$AP Rocky Arrested At Los Angeles Airport, Post $550,000 Bail
The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was detained in connection to a Nov. 2021 shooting but posted bail that following day.
04/21/2022
01:12
50 Cent Shares Videos Of DJ Pharris, DJ Envy Encouraging Starz Boycott
"No 50 on Starz for six months, so we're shutting it down. No Starz for six months," DJ Pharris said on a clip 50 uploaded on Instagram.
04/21/2022
01:18
Blac Chyna Has An Outburst Over Rob Kardashian's Nude Photos Leak
Rob reportedly posted those photos on his Instagram in July 2017, allegedly reposting them after they were removed from the platform.
04/22/2022
01:13
NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Team For Racism
Leakes says that she complained to show executives about the racist remarks made by her then co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
04/22/2022
01:02
Will Smith Spotted For First Time Since Oscars Debacle
The actor was taking pictures with fans at a private airport in Mumbai, India.
04/25/2022
01:06
01:21
'No Means No:' Keke Palmer Recounts Intrusive Encounter With Fan
The actress shared tweets detailing how a fan repeatedly asked her for a picture and recorded her without permission.
04/25/2022
01:03
Dwayne Haskins' Parents, Wife Hold Separate Funerals
Reportedly Dwayne Sr. and Tamara Haskins have never met their daughter-in-law, and did not want the funeral "to be the place we met her for the first time."
04/25/2022
01:14
Ice-T Responds To Airline Passenger Who Taunted Mike Tyson
The rapper turned actor shared how people have become a little too comfortable with bullying.
04/26/2022
01:26
Nene Leakes Claims She Suffered Financial Consequences With Bravo After Kim Zolciak Complaint
The reality star exposed emails from the network, claiming she was told it was "bad for business" to call out Zolciak over her alleged racist remarks.
04/26/2022
01:07
Will Smith's Netflix Sequel 'Bright 2' Reportedly Canceled, Unrelated to Oscars Slap
Following the unprecedented slap at the 94th Academy Awards, several Smith projects have been canceled or delayed.
04/26/2022
01:14
Earth, Wind, & Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dies at 71
His sweet saxophone playing made songs like "September" a forever classic.
04/27/2022
01:15
Ice Cube Has One Request For Elon Musk After He Buys Twitter
While Musk has not directly responded to Cube's request, he did issue an official statement explaining what he hopes to see for Twitter now that he is the owner.
04/27/2022
07:49
'They Call Me Magic:' Magic Johnson Shares Why He Wanted To Tell His Story His Way!
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, husband, father and entrepreneur also reveals what’s on his “Black business” playlist, his recipe to a lasting love with his wife and more.
04/28/2022
01:12
Doppelgänger Daddies: Usher and Tee Morant Spotted Courtside At Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game
See the pair interact courtside on the Memphis 'Look-alike' cam!
04/28/2022
00:30
It's More Than Just a Bad Date in Hello
While out on a New Year's Eve date, one woman's dream guy becomes a living nightmare in Hello, streaming September 22 on BET+.
09/16/2022
01:00
Tyler Perry's Zatima Is Coming to BET+
A romance that started on Tyler Perry's Sistas faces new challenges as Zac and Fatima try to move their relationship forward on Tyler Perry's Zatima, streaming September 22 only on BET+.
09/16/2022
01:00
Welcome to the Black Hamptons
New money and old money battle it out for social power only to find out their town might not be big enough for everyone on Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, now streaming on BET+.
08/25/2022
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalS3 Fall Back in Love with The Oval and Sistas This October
From shady politicians in Washington to troublemaking friends in Atlanta, The Oval and Sistas will bring all the twists and turns you love when both series return to BET in October.
08/19/2022