Keke Palmer Remixes "Old MacDonald Had a Farm" On Sesame Street Guest Appearance 04/20/2022
The latest episode is available now on Cartoonito on HBO Max!
01:09
Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sues Her Production Company For Wrongful Termination
The complaint claims he was fired "on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law."
03/03/2022
01:17
LaKeith Stanfield Poses In Stockings And Boots With Heels
Stanfield's unique attire for a magazine shoot, including platform boots, has sparked controversy.
03/03/2022
04:25
‘The Batman:’ Zoë Kravitz & Robert Pattinson First Scene They Shot Together Is Not What You Think
In an interview with BET.com, the two actors discuss the complex dynamic between one another in 'The Batman.'
03/04/2022
01:31
53rd NAACP Image Awards2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Reasons Why Regina King Was Crowned 'Best Supporting Actress'
The actress won because of her role in 'The Harder They Fall."
03/04/2022
01:18
Freddie Gibbs Says Joe Rogan's N-Word Usage Was Funny
Although Gibbs reportedly thought Rogan's usage of the N-word was funny, he told the podcast host the word is not meant for white people to say.
03/04/2022
01:06
Women's History Month: Karine Jean-Pierre, A Symbol Of Diversity In The White House
The author and activist made history as the first openly gay woman to deliver a White House press briefing.
03/04/2022
01:05
Kevin Hart And Chris Rock Team Up For Epic Comedy Tour
Titled 'Only Headliners Allowed,' the tour will span five dates at venues across New York and New Jersey, starting on July 21.
03/08/2022
01:20
The 'Sherri' Show: Host Wants Wendy Williams, Oprah, and Others on New Series
“I want to know what Idris Elba is doing and if his wife could part with him for one hot minute,” she said. “Come on, Regé-Jean Page. Hey, Method Man!"
03/08/2022
01:13
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Justin Johnson Sentenced To Prison For Prior Federal Violation
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a past weapons charge.
04/19/2022
01:05
Blac Chyna's Mother Blocked From Courtroom After Rant Against The Kardashians
TMZ reports the Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, claimed Tokyo Toni made threatening comments during an Instagram live.
04/20/2022
02:03
01:08
'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Separation From Husband Michael Darby
She says their "romantic bond is broken" after eight years of marriage and are "at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures."
04/21/2022
01:02
A$AP Rocky Arrested At Los Angeles Airport, Post $550,000 Bail
The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was detained in connection to a Nov. 2021 shooting but posted bail that following day.
04/21/2022
01:12
50 Cent Shares Videos Of DJ Pharris, DJ Envy Encouraging Starz Boycott
"No 50 on Starz for six months, so we're shutting it down. No Starz for six months," DJ Pharris said on a clip 50 uploaded on Instagram.
04/21/2022
01:18
Blac Chyna Has An Outburst Over Rob Kardashian's Nude Photos Leak
Rob reportedly posted those photos on his Instagram in July 2017, allegedly reposting them after they were removed from the platform.
04/22/2022
01:13
NeNe Leakes Sues Andy Cohen, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Team For Racism
Leakes says that she complained to show executives about the racist remarks made by her then co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
04/22/2022
01:02
Will Smith Spotted For First Time Since Oscars Debacle
The actor was taking pictures with fans at a private airport in Mumbai, India.
04/25/2022
01:06
‘He Slapped All Of Us:’ Chris Rock’s Mom Speaks Out About Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Meltdown
"He really slapped me, because when you hurt my child, you hurt me," Rose Rock added in a recent interview.
04/25/2022
01:21
'No Means No:' Keke Palmer Recounts Intrusive Encounter With Fan
The actress shared tweets detailing how a fan repeatedly asked her for a picture and recorded her without permission.
04/25/2022
01:14
Ice-T Responds To Airline Passenger Who Taunted Mike Tyson
The rapper turned actor shared how people have become a little too comfortable with bullying.
04/26/2022
Trailer
01:35
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Trailer
00:15
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Trailer
00:30
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Murder Inc Story Chronicles Irv Gotti's Hit Label
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering August 9 at 9/8c.
07/13/2022