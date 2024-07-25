Sound Identity Crisis: André 3000's Take
07/25/2024
André 3000 thinks new rappers sound alike due to lack of time to develop unique styles.
01:06
01:16
Cardi B, Solange React to Sonya Massey Police Shooting Footage
Celebs react to Sonya Massey's police shooting bodycam footage.
07/29/2024
01:01
Michelle Obama's Parenting Philosophy
Michelle Obama stresses firm parenting, not being kids' friends.
07/29/2024
01:03
"Real Husbands of Hollywood" Actress Erica Ash Dies at 46
Actress Erica Ash of "Real Husbands" dies after cancer battle.
07/31/2024
01:02
Cardi B's Critique of Popeyes Wings Could Lead to a New Collaboration Deal.
Cardi B might collaborate with Popeyes after criticizing their wings.
07/31/2024
01:01
Megan Thee Stallion Performs Hits Mashup at Kamala Harris Rally
Megan Thee Stallion's hits energize Kamala Harris rally.
07/31/2024
01:12
Macy Gray Reveals Surprising Side Effect of Ozempic
Macy Gray shares unexpected Ozempic side effect.
07/31/2024
01:13
Usher's Paris Concert Film Hits Theaters Nationwide
Usher's Paris concert film hits theaters on August 25.
07/31/2024
01:09
Hill Harper's Shift from Hollywood Actor to Senate Candidate
Hill Harper transitions from Hollywood actor to Senate candidate
08/02/2024
01:01
Simone Biles Claps Back at Hair Critics at 2024 Paris Olympics
Simone Biles defends her hair at 2024 Paris Olympics
08/02/2024
01:03
Maya Rudolph Returns as Kamala Harris for SNL Season 50
Maya Rudolph is back as Kamala Harris on SNL Season 50 opener
08/02/2024
01:09
Cardi B Announces Pregnancy Following Divorce from Offset
Cardi B pregnant amid Offset divorce and custody battle
08/02/2024
01:25
Flavor Flav Becomes Hype Man for US Women’s Water Polo Team
Flavor Flav sponsors US women’s water polo, helps athlete pay rent
08/02/2024
01:12
LL Cool J's Def Jam Mount Rushmore
LL Cool J’s Def Jam picks spark heated rap debate online.
08/02/2024
01:15
50 Cent Wins $1B ‘Power’ Lawsuit
50 Cent wins a $1 billion lawsuit over ‘Power,’ dismissing claims it was based on another’s life.
08/06/2024
01:00
Simone Biles Celebrates Her Black Job and Gold Medals
Simone Biles expresses pride in her job and celebrates her gold medals.
08/06/2024
00:50
Serena Williams Turned Away at Paris Restaurant, Venue Responds
The Peninsula Paris explains denying entry to Serena Williams.
08/07/2024
01:18
Key Facts About Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Tim Walz is a military vet, voting rights hero, and Prince ally.
08/07/2024
01:06
“Billions” Actor Akili McDowell Charged with Murder in Houston
Actor Akili McDowell faces murder charge in Houston shooting.
08/07/2024
01:10
Vybz Kartel Focuses on Health After Release from Prison
Vybz Kartel focuses on health, addressing Graves’ disease post-prison.
08/08/2024
Trailer
02:05
BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music HistoryBET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles ItS2
The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024
Trailer
01:42
Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer
The guys face big career moves, new romances and life-altering situations in an all-new season of Tyler Perry's Bruh, now streaming on BET+.
07/19/2024
Trailer
01:55
Carl Weber's The Family Business Season 5 Trailer
Painful secrets and bitter rivalries threaten the Duncan empire on a new season of Carl Weber's The Family Business, now streaming on BET+.
07/11/2024