SEMAJE - "I Rely"
11/11/2022
Detroit singer SEMAJE delivers symphonic soul in the music video for his gorgeous gospel song "I Rely."
More
Performance
07:14
Jabari Johnson - "One Touch"
Jabari Johnson narrates the biblical story of a woman with a long-term bleeding disorder who was instantly healed by Jesus Christ in the music video for his uplifting song "One Touch."
02/18/2022
Performance
04:10
KB featuring nobigdyl. - "King Jesus"
Christian rappers KB and nobigdyl. glorify a different kind of wealth in the music video for their track "King Jesus," featuring an appearance by Kel Mitchell.
02/25/2022
Performance
04:11
Maranda Curtis - "Run"
Gospel singer Maranda Curtis performs in nature with just a piano to accompany her as she asks God for strength when the world wears her down in the video for her song "Run."
03/16/2022
Performance
03:21
Deitrick Haddon - "God Made"
Deitrick Haddon is joined by a diverse group of worshippers as he celebrates his uniqueness and his gratitude to the divine creator in his music video for "God Made."
03/17/2022
Performance
03:54
Erica Campbell - "Positive"
In the music video for the lead single from her third studio album, Erica Campbell celebrates a higher kind of relationship she can always feel "Positive" about.
03/18/2022
Performance
06:02
William Murphy - "Just Us"
Pastor William Murphy performs live at The dReam Center in Atlanta, singing "Just Us" with his congregation in an ode to peace and community strength.
04/15/2022
Performance
03:07
Semaje - "You"
Detroit gospel artist Semaje honors the one who helped him turn things around in the music video for his song "You."
04/22/2022
Performance
09:24
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin - "Kingdom"
Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore of supergroup Maverick City Music, and choirmaster Kirk Franklin, gather to sing and worship in the music video for their single "Kingdom."
05/20/2022
Performance
03:57
Naomi Raine - "Not Ready"
In the video for "Not Ready," Naomi Raine drives through her neighborhood with friends and sings to Jesus about her faith being challenged.
06/10/2022
Performance
04:19
Ruth La'Ontra - "Did It Again"
Ruth La'Ontra is joined by Thomas and The Situation for a powerful and pared-down performance in the music video for her track "Did It Again."
07/08/2022
Performance
06:12
MAJOR. - "Whole World in His Hands"
Gospel artist MAJOR. delivers thoughts on maintaining hope in beleaguered times before launching into an uplifting performance of "Whole World in His Hands."
07/29/2022
Performance
04:12
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne - "Crazy Kinda Love"
Serayah, Ahjah Walls and Koryn Hawthorne of Kingdom Business perform the song "Crazy Kinda Love" in this music video featuring scenes from the BET+ original gospel drama.
08/16/2022
Performance
04:43
Deitrick Haddon Presents Mike & Diane - "My Help"
A married couple of gifted singers going through tough times puts their faith in God and tries their luck at a talent audition in Mike and Diane Spann's video for "My Help."
08/19/2022
Performance
03:18
Jonathan McReynolds - "Your World"
Jonathan McReynolds takes the stage at the Stellar Awards, poses for photos with fans and pays homage to a classic spiritual in the video for his song "Your World."
08/31/2022
Performance
02:56
Evvie McKinney - "Church"
Singer-songwriter Evvie McKinney sings about escaping her worries and finding comfort at her house of worship in the music video for "Church," directed by Joshua Harrison.
09/02/2022
Performance
04:28
Zacardi Cortez - "You've Been Good to Me"
Zacardi Cortez sings his heart out and trains to get in the boxing ring in the music video for "You've Been Good to Me," a song about praising God through adversity.
09/28/2022
Performance
05:57
Kierra Sheard featuring Pastor Mike Jr. - "Miracles"
Kierra Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. take the stage in front of an ecstatic crowd to sing about God's gifts in their uplifting collaboration "Miracles."
09/30/2022
Performance
04:15
KB featuring Brandon Lake – “Graves”
KB raps about resurrection and getting a second chance to live a better life in the dramatic music video for "Graves."
10/28/2022
Performance
03:44
