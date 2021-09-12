Maxwell Accepts the Living Legend Award 11/28/2021
Maxwell accepts the Living Legend Award at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, thanks his longtime collaborators and pays tribute to his Caribbean origins.
Exclusive
04:24
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl: Tichina Arnold
Whether it's acting, philanthropy or hosting, it seems like stage and screen icon Tichina Arnold can do it all with ease, and the Soul Train Awards are paying tribute to the beloved host.
12/09/2021
Exclusive
14:58
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Tamechi Toney Briggs
Tamechi Toney Briggs details being told not to wear certain clothing on "Soul Train," why he left the show, and how he came back and earned respect as a fashion designer for the stars.
12/07/2021
Exclusive
11:53
Soul Train Awards 2021Rehearsal 360° Starring Ashanti
Ashanti gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for her performance at the Soul Train Awards 2021 including her choreography, setlist, rehearsal and more.
12/07/2021
Exclusive
07:44
Soul Train Awards 2021A Salute to Soul's Gay Icons
More than just queens of soul, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin are recognized as celebrated gay icons thanks to their allyship and LGBTQ+ anthems.
12/06/2021
Interview
17:16
Soul Train Awards 2021What Did I Just See with Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold
Soul Train Awards 2021 hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold watch and react to classic music videos from Luther Vandross, Anita Baker, Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Gap Band and others.
12/06/2021
Exclusive
05:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Sista: The Women Who Changed Soul Music
Look back at the incredible careers of some of the important women to perform on "Soul Train," including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman and Whitney Houston.
12/03/2021
Exclusive
05:34
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love - Jagged Edge
Since rising to fame in the 90s, Jagged Edge has become a mainstay of R&B thanks to songs like "Let's Get Married" and "Where the Party At" and collaborations with Nelly, Rev. Run and more.
12/03/2021
Exclusive
05:54
Soul Train Awards 2021Ladies First - Ladies of Hip Hop
With dope rhymes and unique styles, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim and Trina knocked down doors and shaped the game for today's female rap stars.
12/03/2021
04:50
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Card Revoked
Tone Stith, Yung Bleu, Ms. Pat, El DeBarge, Leon Bridges, KJ Smith and others answer pop culture questions about Soul Train and Soul Train Awards 2021 honorees.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
03:48
Soul Train Awards 2021Legendary Virtuosos of Soul
Marvin Gaye, Al Green and Barry White's styles made them stars, but their timeless music became the soundtracks of our lives and cemented their status as R&B, soul and pop legends.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
00:59
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's fashion was as renowned as her voice, and even as her sartorial aesthetics evolved, she retained her signature style and served many iconic fashion moments on "Soul Train."
12/02/2021
Exclusive
03:03
Soul Train Awards 2021The Birth of Neo Soul
Neo soul pioneers D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Maxwell used a blend of soul, jazz, hip hop and funk to form the R&B offshoot, and later influenced the sounds of Alicia Keys and Jill Scott.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
09:11
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Myron Montgomery
Myron Montgomery discusses receiving favoritism while on "Soul Train," being the original creator of the Harlem Shake, getting tagged to start the "Soul Train" line by Don Cornelius and more.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Sharon Hill
Sharon Hill chats about her history with dance, choreographing creative routines with her late dance partner Tyrone Proctor, dealing with colorism and becoming her authentic self, and more.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
11:36
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Leland Ferguson
Leland Ferguson recalls getting kicked out of the "Soul Train" studios before becoming a regular on the show, his conventional fashion style, winning a dance battle against MC Hammer and more.
12/01/2021
Highlight
05:28
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love: Guy
Teddy Riley, Timmy Gatling, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall were all members of the influential R&B trio Guy, and the crew pioneered the sound of New Jack Swing.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
06:10
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love: Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men ushered in a new era of vocal groups with their combination of old school doowop and modern R&B, creating a hybrid genre that dominated the airwaves in the 1990s and 2000s.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
05:42
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Giveon
Giveon's music taps into old Hollywood and classic R&B, but his signature baritone voice, unique musical expressions of love and loss, and style guarantees he'll be around for the long haul.
12/01/2021
Exclusive
06:24
Soul Train Awards 2021We Love Ciara
Since Ciara's debut in 2004, her music has encouraged listeners to dance, move and know their own worth, and the entertainer has garnered many impressive accolades along the way.
12/01/2021
