Where'd You Find This? - Brian McKnight

Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Mariah Carey
On "Soul Train" in 1992, Mariah Carey performs "Emotions," then chats with Don Cornelius about her music's crossover appeal and being more involved in the creative process.
12/30/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Dru Hill
Dru Hill performs "How Deep Is Your Love" and chats with host Mystro Clark about their Musketeers-inspired music video and their plans to bring a "Dru World Order" to the new millennium.
12/30/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Montell Jordan
Montell Jordan performs his sensual hit "What's on Tonight?" and discusses his career with guest host John Salley during his 1997 "Soul Train" appearance.
12/30/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Alex Thomas
Actor and stand-up comedian Alex Thomas describes how his stint on Soul Train from 1985 to 1990 led him to choreograph the Wayans' "In Living Color" and eventually pursue a career in comedy.
12/22/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Brian McKnight
Revisit Brian McKnight's 1997 Soul Train appearance where the singer performs "Anytime" and talks about working alongside producers like Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs.
12/22/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Where'd You Find This? - Jagged Edge
Relive Jagged Edge's 1998 "Soul Train" performance of their hit "I Gotta Be," and then find out how they got their big break and what sets them apart from other R&B groups.
12/21/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Meet HBCU Design Contest Winner Fola Akinleye
Artist Fola Akinleye describes how soul music in the city inspired his winning artwork for the HBCU Design Contest.
12/17/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a Soul Train Dancer - Erika Guillory White
Los Angeles native Erika Guillory White explains how a high school friend helped her land a spot on Soul Train and looks back on changing dynamics of the show from the 80s to the 90s.
12/17/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Look Back at the Iconic Dances from the "Soul Train" Lines
From the hustle to the running man to hammer time, relive all the classic dance moves that hit the "Soul Train" lines from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
12/16/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021It Girls: Faith Evans
After landing a deal with Bad Boy Records, Faith Evans went on to sell 20 million albums, and she continues to use her talents in singing and songwriting to keep fans engaged.
12/15/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021It Girls: Kelly Price
The Soul Train Awards 2021 pays tribute to legendary recording artist Kelly Price, whose soulful voice and songwriting took her from church choir to backup singer to multiplatinum star.
12/15/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love - Xscape
The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 celebrates Atlanta-based R&B girl group Xscape, signed by legendary producer Jermaine Dupri and known for having some of the biggest hits of the 90s.
12/15/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Janet Jackson: A Legacy of Soul
Janet Jackson is known as a queen of pop, the leader of the rhythm nation, and even just Miss Jackson, and The Soul Train Awards 2021 takes a moment to honor one of the industry's finest.
12/15/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 in 30 Minutes
Revisit the best of the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, featuring unforgettable moments from Silk Sonic, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Ashanti, Maxwell and cohosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.
12/14/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021The Soul Train Lines from the 70s, 80s and 90s Were a Vibe
From Mary Wilson and Don Cornelius to Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel to Rosie Perez and Kid 'n Play, many showcased the latest dance craze while they boogied down the Soul Train Line.
12/14/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell's Best BFF Moments
Longtime friends and four-time Soul Train Awards cohosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell have given viewers plenty of laughs, whether they're doing a mukbang or a musical number.
12/14/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl - Tisha Campbell
With a résumé that includes musical performances and major acting roles, it's no wonder multi-hyphenate talent Tisha Campbell keeps coming back to cohost the BET Soul Train Awards.
12/10/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl: Tichina Arnold
Whether it's acting, philanthropy or hosting, it seems like stage and screen icon Tichina Arnold can do it all with ease, and the Soul Train Awards are paying tribute to the beloved host.
12/09/2021
Soul Train Awards 2021I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Tamechi Toney Briggs
Tamechi Toney Briggs details being told not to wear certain clothing on "Soul Train," why he left the show, and how he came back and earned respect as a fashion designer for the stars.
12/07/2021
