I Was a "Soul Train" Dancer: Tamechi Toney Briggs 12/07/2021
Tamechi Toney Briggs details being told not to wear certain clothing on "Soul Train," why he left the show, and how he came back and earned respect as a fashion designer for the stars.
Watching
Exclusive
03:20
Soul Train Awards 2021Look Back at the Iconic Dances from the "Soul Train" Lines
From the hustle to the running man to hammer time, relive all the classic dance moves that hit the "Soul Train" lines from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
12/16/2021
Exclusive
05:16
Soul Train Awards 2021It Girls: Faith Evans
After landing a deal with Bad Boy Records, Faith Evans went on to sell 20 million albums, and she continues to use her talents in singing and songwriting to keep fans engaged.
12/15/2021
Exclusive
04:19
Soul Train Awards 2021It Girls: Kelly Price
The Soul Train Awards 2021 pays tribute to legendary recording artist Kelly Price, whose soulful voice and songwriting took her from church choir to backup singer to multiplatinum star.
12/15/2021
Exclusive
05:20
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love - Xscape
The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 celebrates Atlanta-based R&B girl group Xscape, signed by legendary producer Jermaine Dupri and known for having some of the biggest hits of the 90s.
12/15/2021
Exclusive
06:18
Soul Train Awards 2021Janet Jackson: A Legacy of Soul
Janet Jackson is known as a queen of pop, the leader of the rhythm nation, and even just Miss Jackson, and The Soul Train Awards 2021 takes a moment to honor one of the industry's finest.
12/15/2021
Exclusive
28:02
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 in 30 Minutes
Revisit the best of the BET Soul Train Awards 2021, featuring unforgettable moments from Silk Sonic, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Ashanti, Maxwell and cohosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.
12/14/2021
Exclusive
04:32
Soul Train Awards 2021The Soul Train Lines from the 70s, 80s and 90s Were a Vibe
From Mary Wilson and Don Cornelius to Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel to Rosie Perez and Kid 'n Play, many showcased the latest dance craze while they boogied down the Soul Train Line.
12/14/2021
Exclusive
09:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell's Best BFF Moments
Longtime friends and four-time Soul Train Awards cohosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell have given viewers plenty of laughs, whether they're doing a mukbang or a musical number.
12/14/2021
Exclusive
05:11
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl - Tisha Campbell
With a résumé that includes musical performances and major acting roles, it's no wonder multi-hyphenate talent Tisha Campbell keeps coming back to cohost the BET Soul Train Awards.
12/10/2021
Exclusive
04:24
Soul Train Awards 2021You Go, Girl: Tichina Arnold
Whether it's acting, philanthropy or hosting, it seems like stage and screen icon Tichina Arnold can do it all with ease, and the Soul Train Awards are paying tribute to the beloved host.
12/09/2021
Exclusive
14:58
Exclusive
11:53
Soul Train Awards 2021Rehearsal 360° Starring Ashanti
Ashanti gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for her performance at the Soul Train Awards 2021 including her choreography, setlist, rehearsal and more.
12/07/2021
Exclusive
07:44
Soul Train Awards 2021A Salute to Soul's Gay Icons
More than just queens of soul, Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Gloria Gaynor, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin are recognized as celebrated gay icons thanks to their allyship and LGBTQ+ anthems.
12/06/2021
Interview
17:16
Soul Train Awards 2021What Did I Just See with Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold
Soul Train Awards 2021 hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold watch and react to classic music videos from Luther Vandross, Anita Baker, Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Gap Band and others.
12/06/2021
Exclusive
05:02
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Sista: The Women Who Changed Soul Music
Look back at the incredible careers of some of the important women to perform on "Soul Train," including Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman and Whitney Houston.
12/03/2021
Exclusive
05:34
Soul Train Awards 2021Crew Love - Jagged Edge
Since rising to fame in the 90s, Jagged Edge has become a mainstay of R&B thanks to songs like "Let's Get Married" and "Where the Party At" and collaborations with Nelly, Rev. Run and more.
12/03/2021
Exclusive
05:54
Soul Train Awards 2021Ladies First - Ladies of Hip Hop
With dope rhymes and unique styles, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim and Trina knocked down doors and shaped the game for today's female rap stars.
12/03/2021
04:50
Soul Train Awards 2021Soul Card Revoked
Tone Stith, Yung Bleu, Ms. Pat, El DeBarge, Leon Bridges, KJ Smith and others answer pop culture questions about Soul Train and Soul Train Awards 2021 honorees.
12/02/2021
Exclusive
03:48
Soul Train Awards 2021Legendary Virtuosos of Soul
Marvin Gaye, Al Green and Barry White's styles made them stars, but their timeless music became the soundtracks of our lives and cemented their status as R&B, soul and pop legends.
12/02/2021
