Affion Crockett Shares His Comedy Philosophy

07/12/2024

Affion Crockett Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

01:00

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hit the red carpet for the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die LA Premiere

Gia Peppers captured all of the action at the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die LA Premiere. Head to theaters to watch Bad Boys: Ride of Die hitting theaters on June 7th!
06/05/2024
01:15

BET Awards 2024: Sha’Carri Richardson is Racing Towards Sports Superstardom

The track and field star is set to take the world stage at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 
06/10/2024
01:17

BET Awards 2024: Revisiting 5 Dynamic BET Awards Host Opening Performances

From comedians to musicians, each host has infused the stage with their distinct flair.
06/10/2024
01:16

Jeffrey Wright’s Best Roles: Celebrating His First BET Awards Nomination for Best Actor

The veteran actor earned 'Best Actor' nomination for his role in 'American Fiction.'
06/20/2024
01:28

Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute

Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
06/24/2024
03:27

Connie Diiamond Wants a Doja Cat Feature

Connie Diiamond joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/10/2024
01:53

Heiress Harris Shares Her Favorite TikTok Dance Moves

Heiress Harris joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/10/2024
37:44

Spice Talks New Music and Navigating Negativity

Queen of Dancehall Spice answers all of our burning questions.
07/10/2024
02:54

La'Ron Hines and JaBria McCullum Show Us Their Moves

La'Ron Hines and JaBria McCullum Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:52

DomiNque Perry Show Love to Gunna

DomiNque Perry Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:20

Affion Crockett Shares His Comedy Philosophy

Affion Crockett Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:33

Cory Hardrict Talks New Tyler Perry Movie

Cory Hardrict Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:44

Jayln Hall Talks "All American"

Jayln Hall Joins BET Talks for an Exclusive Interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
10:19

Scott Mills Talks the Future of BET
BET TalksS1

BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:37

Shaboozey Talks Divine Timing of Beyonce

Shaboozey Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:54

Crystal Renee Hayslett Keeps it Positive

Sistas and Fatima Actress Crystal Renee Hayslett Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:49

Speedy Morman Talks Favorite Interview

Speedy Morman Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:02

Kimmy Talks Favorite Kreations

Kimberly Nichols of Kimmy's Kreations Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
07:24

LL Cool J Gives Advice to New Artists

LL Cool J Joins BET Talks for an Exclusive Interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:07

Sy'Rai Smith Talks "The Boy is Mine" Remix

Sy'Rai Smith Joins BET Talks for an Exclusive Interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:01

Alex Isley Talks Top 5 Isley Brothers Songs

Alex Isley Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 Trailer
Tyler Perry's The OvalS6

The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00

For the Fellas All-New Episode Trailer
For the FellasS1

Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30

Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce Trailer
Tyler Perry's SistasS8

KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30

Average Joe Trailer

A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30

The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer

The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024