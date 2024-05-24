Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
06/24/2024
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
01:10
BET Awards 2024: Hidden Gems: 5 Under-the-Radar Performances from Damson Idris
The British actor’s resume includes a 15-minute sci-fi short film.
05/24/2024
01:08
BET Awards 2024: The Distinct Style Of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Nominees
The fellas may keep it simple, but they are never basic.
05/30/2024
01:08
BET Awards 2024: 5 Reasons Why You Don’t Want to Miss the BET Experience
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where culture, music, and entertainment collide in the most spectacular fashion imaginable!
05/30/2024
01:05
BET Awards 2024: 5 Tracks by Sexyy Red to Get You Hyped for Her Upcoming Performance
Known for her bold lyrics and unapologetic style, the "Get It Sexyy" emcee has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry.
05/30/2024
51:23
Did Jerrod Carmichael Push Boundaries Too Far with His Comfort in Discomfort?
Jerrod Carmichael answers tough questions about his HBO docu-series.
05/30/2024
01:14
BET Awards 2024: 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Opening Acts That Set the Stage Ablaze
These performers know how to get the party started right!
06/04/2024
01:00
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hit the red carpet for the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die LA Premiere
Gia Peppers captured all of the action at the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die LA Premiere. Head to theaters to watch Bad Boys: Ride of Die hitting theaters on June 7th!
06/05/2024
01:15
BET Awards 2024: Sha’Carri Richardson is Racing Towards Sports Superstardom
The track and field star is set to take the world stage at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
06/10/2024
01:17
BET Awards 2024: Revisiting 5 Dynamic BET Awards Host Opening Performances
From comedians to musicians, each host has infused the stage with their distinct flair.
06/10/2024
01:16
Jeffrey Wright’s Best Roles: Celebrating His First BET Awards Nomination for Best Actor
The veteran actor earned 'Best Actor' nomination for his role in 'American Fiction.'
06/20/2024
01:28
06/24/2024
03:27
Connie Diiamond Wants a Doja Cat Feature
Connie Diiamond joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/10/2024
01:53
Heiress Harris Shares Her Favorite TikTok Dance Moves
Heiress Harris joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/10/2024
37:44
Spice Talks New Music and Navigating Negativity
Queen of Dancehall Spice answers all of our burning questions.
07/10/2024
02:54
La'Ron Hines and JaBria McCullum Show Us Their Moves
La'Ron Hines and JaBria McCullum Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:52
DomiNque Perry Show Love to Gunna
DomiNque Perry Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:20
Affion Crockett Shares His Comedy Philosophy
Affion Crockett Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
04:33
Cory Hardrict Talks New Tyler Perry Movie
Cory Hardrict Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
03:44
Jayln Hall Talks "All American"
Jayln Hall Joins BET Talks for an Exclusive Interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
10:19
Scott Mills Talks the Future of BET
BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills Joins BET Talks for an exclusive interview at the 2024 BET Awards Media House
07/12/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024
Trailer
01:30
The Impact Atlanta Season 3 Trailer
The ATL is hotter than ever, and these hard-working stars are ready to level up on Season 3 of The Impact Atlanta, now streaming.
10/17/2024
Trailer
00:30
It's a Celebration at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
Grammy-nominated recording artist Fat Joe is turning up the mics as host at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing October 15 at 8/7c on BET.
09/26/2024
Trailer
01:00
Haus of Vicious Season 2 TrailerHaus of Vicious
Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024