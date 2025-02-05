In Step With Brea Stinson
09/17/2025
From Usher’s tours to H.E.R.’s Grammy moments, the Atlanta-born stylist blends fashion and function to craft iconic looks that move with the music and make history.
01:24
BET Current: Superfine on a Plate: Chef Kwame Onwuachi Dishes Up Diasporic Elegance for the 2025 Met Gala
Chef Kwame breaks down how he’s infusing the 2025 Met Gala menu with the spirit of Black style—blending haute cuisine with heritage, flavor, and fashion-forward storytelling.
05/02/2025
01:11
BET Current: Michelle Obama Talks ‘Nightmare’ of Keeping Daughter’s Party Photos Out of the Press
The ‘IMO’ podcast co-host struggled to maintain a ‘normal’ live for her daughters, Sasha and Malia.
05/02/2025
01:04
BET Current: Anthony Anderson Says New Orleans Seafood Binge Gave Him Gout
The ‘Black-ish’ actor opened up about his painful experience with gout while filming in Louisiana.
05/02/2025
01:08
BET Current: Basquiat Masterpiece Expected to Fetch Up to $15M at Sotheby’s
A rare 1981 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, unseen for more than three decades, will lead Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Auction this May, capturing the raw brilliance of the artist’s breakout years.
05/02/2025
01:31
BET Current: Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and More Grace 2025 Met Gala Carpet
Coco Jones, Diana Ross and Tyler Perry also wore looks that fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.
05/09/2025
01:05
BET Current: Dwyane Wade Makes Fragrance Debut with New Aramis Cologne Line
The retired NBA star is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
05/09/2025
18:54
BET Talks: Met Gala SpecialBET TalksS2
Step aside, Vogue—we’re talking fashion the Black way. Hosted by the always-fabulous Bevy Smith, alongside fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terell Jones, this digital special breaks down the most jaw-dropping looks, viral style moments, and cultural slays from the iconic red carpet.
05/09/2025
07:07
'Styled By Zerina Akers' Takes You Into The Closet of One of Hollywood's Most Famed Stylists
Zerina Akers gives BET a tour of The Show Must Go On Fashion Rental studio.
09/11/2025
06:40
Crowned The Ugo Mozie Effect: On Styling Icons Like Diana Ross and Honoring His Nigerian Roots
From crafting a Met Gala moment for Diana Ross to dressing Coleman Domingo and Blue Ivy, Ugo blends culture, vintage finds, and innovation to tell stories through fashion.
09/12/2025
06:26
Court Vision: Courtney Mays Is Changing the Game of Athlete Style
From Brittney Griner’s Met Gala debut to Chris Paul’s signature looks, the veteran stylist blends streetwear and luxury tailoring to help stars embrace and individuality.
09/15/2025
