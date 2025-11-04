BET Current: Michelle Obama Talks ‘Nightmare’ of Keeping Daughter’s Party Photos Out of the Press
05/02/2025
The ‘IMO’ podcast co-host struggled to maintain a ‘normal’ live for her daughters, Sasha and Malia.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:29
BET Current: Meghan Markle Says She Had to ‘Juggle’ Roles After Preeclampsia
The Duchess of Sussex “quietly” suffered the medical scare.
04/11/2025
01:15
BET Current: Lizzo Reveals How Boyfriend Myke Wright Helped Shift Her View on ‘Weight Loss’
The “Special” singer explains why she no longer uses the term.
04/11/2025
01:03
BET Current: 5 Actress-Owned Hair Care Brands for Stress-Free Styles
The hair care industry is flourishing with brand founders like Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.
04/14/2025
01:37
BET Current: Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe on What Would’ve Been Their 24th Wedding Anniversary
The heartfelt tribute includes a nod to Kobe’s legendary No. 24 Lakers jersey.
04/24/2025
00:56
BET Current: Tina Knowles Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis After Missing Mammogram
The 71-year-old mom opened up about her health journey, the support she received from her superstar daughters, and more.
04/24/2025
01:01
BET Current: Kendrick Lamar Joins Chanel as Brand Ambassador
Fresh off launching his tour with SZA, the Grammy winner links up with the luxury label for its latest project.
04/24/2025
01:11
BET Current: Lizzo Reveals the Key Changes That Helped Her Lose Weight and Heal Her Anxiety
From cutting out Starbucks to practicing mindful isolation, the star explains how she’s prioritizing her health, inside and out.
04/25/2025
01:18
BET Current: Met Gala 2025: Superfine Reclaims Black Designers as the Blueprint, Not the Footnote
Through the lens of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, we examine how Black designers have shaped the past of fashion and continue to lead its future.
04/30/2025
01:10
BET Current: Kaavia James Interviews Mom Gabrielle Union, Spills on Stealing Her Shoes, and More
The 5-year-old ‘Shady Baby’ shares her favorite things about fashion, glam, and styling Mom and Dad in the cutest Q&A.
05/02/2025
01:24
BET Current: Superfine on a Plate: Chef Kwame Onwuachi Dishes Up Diasporic Elegance for the 2025 Met Gala
Chef Kwame breaks down how he’s infusing the 2025 Met Gala menu with the spirit of Black style—blending haute cuisine with heritage, flavor, and fashion-forward storytelling.
05/02/2025
01:11
BET Current: Michelle Obama Talks ‘Nightmare’ of Keeping Daughter’s Party Photos Out of the Press
The ‘IMO’ podcast co-host struggled to maintain a ‘normal’ live for her daughters, Sasha and Malia.
05/02/2025
01:04
BET Current: Anthony Anderson Says New Orleans Seafood Binge Gave Him Gout
The ‘Black-ish’ actor opened up about his painful experience with gout while filming in Louisiana.
05/02/2025
01:08
BET Current: Basquiat Masterpiece Expected to Fetch Up to $15M at Sotheby’s
A rare 1981 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, unseen for more than three decades, will lead Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Auction this May, capturing the raw brilliance of the artist’s breakout years.
05/02/2025
01:31
BET Current: Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and More Grace 2025 Met Gala Carpet
Coco Jones, Diana Ross and Tyler Perry also wore looks that fit the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme.
05/09/2025
01:05
BET Current: Dwyane Wade Makes Fragrance Debut with New Aramis Cologne Line
The retired NBA star is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
05/09/2025
18:54
BET Talks: Met Gala SpecialBET TalksS2
Step aside, Vogue—we’re talking fashion the Black way. Hosted by the always-fabulous Bevy Smith, alongside fashion insiders Claire Sulmers and Terell Jones, this digital special breaks down the most jaw-dropping looks, viral style moments, and cultural slays from the iconic red carpet.
05/09/2025
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The Oval Season 6 TrailerTyler Perry's The OvalS6
The gloves are off and Hunter will stop at nothing to reclaim his role as commander in chief on The Oval Season 6, airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on BET.
01/08/2025
Trailer
01:00
For the Fellas All-New Episode TrailerFor the FellasS1
Vic Mensa, Woody McClain, Rajah Caruth and DJ Brian Henry sit down for a talk at Morehouse College on a special live episode presented by Walmart, streaming November 22 on BET.com.
11/18/2024
Trailer
00:30
Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce TrailerTyler Perry's SistasS8
KJ Smith helps take the guesswork out of holiday shopping by showcasing Black-owned and exclusive brands, airing Wednesday at 10/9c on BET.
11/13/2024
Trailer
00:30
Average Joe Trailer
A plumber is drawn into his late father's criminal dealings with the Russian mob on the BET+ original series Average Joe, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
10/18/2024