The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap
Season 1 • 07/14/2023
Catch up on what you've missed this week!
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 8, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
Jess Hilarious reports on an altercation between Usher and Chris Brown, Bishop T.D. Jakes offers insight on parenting, and the crew debate whether or not they'd stay in a sexless marriage.
05/12/2023
03:47
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of May 22, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
The team blasts DJ Envy for going too far with Rick Ross, chats about a would-be commercial starring Jess Hilarious and more.
05/30/2023
03:28
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 2, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
The team clowns Jess Hilarious about her fashion choices, Charlemagne plays mediator between DJ Envy and Gunplay, deets about Megan Thee Stallion’s new situation and more.
06/09/2023
03:56
The Breakfast Club Recap - Week of June 5, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
The crew discusses the need for privacy, Jess Hilarious and Claudia Jordan joke about Charlamagne Tha God's big mouth, and Tamika Mallory talks about giving Black people a seat at the table.
06/14/2023
03:48
The Breakfast Club Recap: The Cast of 'The Blackening' Sets Off Juneteenth WeekendThe Breakfast ClubS1
This week on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy chopped it up with Method Man, Ryan Coogler, Toossii and more.
06/16/2023
03:54
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 23, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
On this week’s recap, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the Russell Simmons family drama, pull a Rumor Report on Jeezy and give Joseline Hernandez career tips.
06/23/2023
04:57
BET News The Breakfast Club: Charlamagne, DJ Envy Crew Recaps The BET Awards 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
Here’s what you missed on The Breakfast Club this week.
06/30/2023
04:58
The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap - 7/7/23The Breakfast ClubS1
Get caught up on what you've missed this week on The Breakfast Club
07/07/2023
04:56
The Breakfast Club Weekly RecapThe Breakfast ClubS1
Catch up on what you've missed this week!
07/14/2023
04:39
The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap: Dr. Dre, Fabolous, and the hustle of hip hopThe Breakfast ClubS1
The most dangerous morning show recaps what you missed this week. From Fabolous' controversial comments about the state of women rappers to Roc Nation's Emory Jones reflecting on legacy, branding and culture.
07/21/2023
04:55
The Breakfast Club Recap: Is This Yung Miami’s Last Hot Girl SummerThe Breakfast ClubS1
The City Girl was one of many hot topics discussed on the show this week.
08/01/2023
04:58
The Breakfast Club On BET: Your Weekly Recap of Drama, Comedy and Everything In BetweenThe Breakfast ClubS1
This week’s rumor report involves Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Kim Kardashian, lies in the workplace, the lawsuit against Lizzo, and the future of A.I. in Hollywood.
08/07/2023
04:58
'The Breakfast Club' Recap: TI Talks Trap Music Turning 20The Breakfast ClubS1
The hosts had a hell of a week on the heels of Hip Hop turning 50.
08/18/2023
