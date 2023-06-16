Monica Talks "Goonica" In The #SistasOnBET Salon!"

08/01/2023

The singer stopped by the salon to chop it up with the cast.

01:09

BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
BET Awards 2023

BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
06/16/2023
00:53

BET Awards 2023: 5 Looks From Coco Jones That Were Jaw-Dropping
BET Awards 2023

The songstress kills it onscreen and off!
06/16/2023
Exclusive
03:54

The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 23, 2023
The Breakfast ClubS1

On this week’s recap, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the Russell Simmons family drama, pull a Rumor Report on Jeezy and give Joseline Hernandez career tips.
06/23/2023
13:57

Master P Talks Career Longevity & 50 Years of Hip-Hop
BET Awards 2023

The rapper turned entrepreneur joined BET Talks during BET Awards 2023. 
06/25/2023
01:16

BET Awards 2023: Hot Couples Who Ruled The Red Carpet
BET Awards 2023

These stylish duos made us look twice.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
04:57

BET News The Breakfast Club: Charlamagne, DJ Envy Crew Recaps The BET Awards 2023
The Breakfast ClubS1

Here’s what you missed on The Breakfast Club this week. 
06/30/2023
01:11

BET Awards 2023: The Rap Girls Are Having Their Fashion Moment
BET Awards 2023

They are dominating the airwaves and the carpet
07/07/2023
04:58

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap - 7/7/23
The Breakfast ClubS1

Get caught up on what you've missed this week on The Breakfast Club
07/07/2023
01:11

BET Awards 2023: 5 of the Hottest Female Performances From This Year’s Show
BET Awards 2023

The ladies ate and left no crumbs.
07/07/2023
04:56

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap
The Breakfast ClubS1

Catch up on what you've missed this week!
07/14/2023
03:40

04:55

The Breakfast Club Recap: Is This Yung Miami’s Last Hot Girl Summer
The Breakfast ClubS1

The City Girl was one of many hot topics discussed on the show this week.
08/01/2023
04:58

The Breakfast Club On BET: Your Weekly Recap of Drama, Comedy and Everything In Between
The Breakfast ClubS1

This week’s rumor report involves Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Kim Kardashian, lies in the workplace, the lawsuit against Lizzo, and the future of A.I. in Hollywood.  
08/07/2023
04:58

'The Breakfast Club' Recap: TI Talks Trap Music Turning 20
The Breakfast ClubS1

The hosts had a hell of a week on the heels of Hip Hop turning 50.
08/18/2023
04:55

Fat Joe, Fab 5 Freddy Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 on The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast ClubS1

Don’t Call Me White Girl joined Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy to guest co-host The Breakfast Club.
09/01/2023
