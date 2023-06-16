Monica Talks "Goonica" In The #SistasOnBET Salon!"
08/01/2023
The singer stopped by the salon to chop it up with the cast.
More
01:09
BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye CandyBET Awards 2023
BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
06/16/2023
00:53
BET Awards 2023: 5 Looks From Coco Jones That Were Jaw-DroppingBET Awards 2023
The songstress kills it onscreen and off!
06/16/2023
Exclusive
03:54
The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 23, 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
On this week’s recap, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the Russell Simmons family drama, pull a Rumor Report on Jeezy and give Joseline Hernandez career tips.
06/23/2023
13:57
Master P Talks Career Longevity & 50 Years of Hip-HopBET Awards 2023
The rapper turned entrepreneur joined BET Talks during BET Awards 2023.
06/25/2023
01:16
BET Awards 2023: Hot Couples Who Ruled The Red CarpetBET Awards 2023
These stylish duos made us look twice.
06/27/2023
Exclusive
04:57
BET News The Breakfast Club: Charlamagne, DJ Envy Crew Recaps The BET Awards 2023The Breakfast ClubS1
Here’s what you missed on The Breakfast Club this week.
06/30/2023
01:11
BET Awards 2023: The Rap Girls Are Having Their Fashion MomentBET Awards 2023
They are dominating the airwaves and the carpet
07/07/2023
04:58
The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap - 7/7/23The Breakfast ClubS1
Get caught up on what you've missed this week on The Breakfast Club
07/07/2023
01:11
BET Awards 2023: 5 of the Hottest Female Performances From This Year’s ShowBET Awards 2023
The ladies ate and left no crumbs.
07/07/2023
04:56
The Breakfast Club Weekly RecapThe Breakfast ClubS1
Catch up on what you've missed this week!
07/14/2023
03:40
04:55
The Breakfast Club Recap: Is This Yung Miami’s Last Hot Girl SummerThe Breakfast ClubS1
The City Girl was one of many hot topics discussed on the show this week.
08/01/2023
04:58
The Breakfast Club On BET: Your Weekly Recap of Drama, Comedy and Everything In BetweenThe Breakfast ClubS1
This week’s rumor report involves Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Kim Kardashian, lies in the workplace, the lawsuit against Lizzo, and the future of A.I. in Hollywood.
08/07/2023
04:58
'The Breakfast Club' Recap: TI Talks Trap Music Turning 20The Breakfast ClubS1
The hosts had a hell of a week on the heels of Hip Hop turning 50.
08/18/2023
Trailer
00:30
Ms. Pat Brings Order to the Court on Ms. Pat Settles ItMs. Pat Settles It
Judge Ms. Pat gives it to the courtroom straight with the help of guest jurors DeRay Davis, Don "DC" Curry, Ray J and more on Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering Wednesday, October 18, at 10/9c.
09/21/2023
Trailer
00:30
Who Holds the Power on Season 5 of Tyler Perry's The Oval?Tyler Perry's The OvalS4
As the president faces multiple investigations, the first son is missing, and the first lady has a master plan on a new season of Tyler Perry's The Oval, premiering October 17 at 9/8c.
09/14/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Girlfriends Return on Tyler Perry's SistasTyler Perry's SistasS6
Relationships get tested as the sisterhood faces more challenges when new episodes of Tyler Perry's Sistas premiere on October 18 at 9/8c.
09/13/2023
Trailer
01:23
Jazzy Is (Kind of) Working It Out on Caught Up
Jazzy is putting the "tangle" in entanglement when she finds out her new man is about to walk down the aisle with another woman on the new BET+ series Caught Up, now streaming.
08/24/2023