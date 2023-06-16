The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap

07/14/2023

Catch up on what you've missed this week!

03:48
03:48

The Breakfast Club Recap: The Cast of 'The Blackening' Sets Off Juneteenth Weekend

This week on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy chopped it up with Method Man, Ryan Coogler, Toossii and more.
06/16/2023
01:09

BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
BET Awards 2023

BET Awards 2023: Damson Idris Is Red Carpet Eye Candy
06/16/2023
00:53

BET Awards 2023: 5 Looks From Coco Jones That Were Jaw-Dropping
BET Awards 2023

The songstress kills it onscreen and off!
06/16/2023
03:54
03:54

The Breakfast Club on BET Recap - June 23, 2023

On this week’s recap, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious weigh in on the Russell Simmons family drama, pull a Rumor Report on Jeezy and give Joseline Hernandez career tips.
06/23/2023
13:57

Master P Talks Career Longevity & 50 Years of Hip-Hop
BET Awards 2023

The rapper turned entrepreneur joined BET Talks during BET Awards 2023. 
06/25/2023
01:16

BET Awards 2023: Hot Couples Who Ruled The Red Carpet
BET Awards 2023

These stylish duos made us look twice.
06/27/2023
04:57
04:57

BET News The Breakfast Club: Charlamagne, DJ Envy Crew Recaps The BET Awards 2023

Here’s what you missed on The Breakfast Club this week. 
06/30/2023
01:11

BET Awards 2023: The Rap Girls Are Having Their Fashion Moment
BET Awards 2023

They are dominating the airwaves and the carpet
07/07/2023
04:58

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap - 7/7/23

Get caught up on what you've missed this week on The Breakfast Club
07/07/2023
01:11

BET Awards 2023: 5 of the Hottest Female Performances From This Year’s Show
BET Awards 2023

The ladies ate and left no crumbs.
07/07/2023
04:56

The Breakfast Club Weekly Recap

Catch up on what you've missed this week!
07/14/2023
03:40

Monica Talks "Goonica" In The #SistasOnBET Salon!"

The singer stopped by the salon to chop it up with the cast.
08/01/2023
04:55

The Breakfast Club Recap: Is This Yung Miami’s Last Hot Girl Summer

The City Girl was one of many hot topics discussed on the show this week.
08/01/2023
04:58

The Breakfast Club On BET: Your Weekly Recap of Drama, Comedy and Everything In Between

This week’s rumor report involves Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Kim Kardashian, lies in the workplace, the lawsuit against Lizzo, and the future of A.I. in Hollywood.  
08/07/2023
04:58

'The Breakfast Club' Recap: TI Talks Trap Music Turning 20

The hosts had a hell of a week on the heels of Hip Hop turning 50.
08/18/2023
04:55

Fat Joe, Fab 5 Freddy Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 on The Breakfast Club

Don’t Call Me White Girl joined Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy to guest co-host The Breakfast Club.
09/01/2023
05:32

Fat Joe Gets Ready for the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023

Fat Joe walks us through his multiple outfit choices for this special occasion.
10/12/2023
01:17

Exclusive Clip: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Describes His Latest Explosive Role in “EXPEND4BLES”

The clip is also available on November 21 and can be found on the bonus features on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.
11/16/2023
20:11

"It's so much fun!" Lil Rel on Comedy Tour with Tiffany Haddish

Lil Rel Howery reflects on the impact of the union strikes and tells the story behind his Renaissance Tour proposal.
11/16/2023
16:20

Black Thought Talks Growing Up in Philly and His Writing Process

Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought has released his memoir "The Upcycled Self: A Memoir on the Art of Becoming Who We Are."
11/29/2023
03:56

Jabari Banks Shares His Rise To Becoming Will On Bel-Air!

The Philly actor recalls the Zoom call with Will Smith that flipped his life upside down. 
12/11/2023
