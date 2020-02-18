Maya Angelou's Son, Guy Johnson, Dies At 77 02/18/2022
He reportedly died peacefully at his home in Oakland, Calif.
Dave Chappelle Takes Public Stand Against Affordable Housing Plan In His Neighborhood
"I've invested millions of dollars in this town. If you push this thing through, what I'm investing in is no longer applicable," he said at a city council meeting.
02/10/2022
01:15
Houston Neighborhood Targeted With White Supremacists Fliers On Cars And Front Doors
The flier has a racist caricature depicting African Americans in negative racial stereotypes, with a website listed to visit.
02/10/2022
01:14
Arizona Black Republican Says His Family Is The Target Of Racist Attacks
A text sent to Rep. Walter Blackman's daughter read, "Your (N-word) dad is RINO," an acronym meaning "Republican in Name Only," used to describe those not conservative enough.
02/10/2022
01:39
Mother Who Fatally Stabbed Her Four Young Kids Sentenced To Five Decades In Prison
In July 2016, Shanynthia Gardner killed her four, three, and two-year-old kids and a 6-month old. Her eldest child, 7, survived by running to a neighbor's house.
02/11/2022
01:06
Erin Jackson Makes History, 1st Black Woman To Win Speed Skating Gold Medal At Winter Olympics
The 29-year-old made history as her lap was clocked at 37.04 seconds in the women's 500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Games.
02/14/2022
01:13
Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympics Allowing Russian Skater To Compete After Failed Drug Test, But Not Her
"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady," she tweeted.
02/15/2022
01:15
Former Minneapolis Officer Reveals He Didn't Realize George Floyd Was Slowly Dying During Arrest
Ex-officer Tou Thao told a jury it was "obvious" that Floyd was on drugs.
02/16/2022
01:20
George Zimmerman's Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin's Parents Thrown Out By Judge
He accused the family of destroying "his goodwill and reputation in the community."
02/16/2022
01:12
Kentucky Bill Would Make Teaching About Institutional Racism Illegal
Lawmakers claim teaching about racism can make students feel guilty about the oppression that members of their race or gender committed against other groups in the past.
02/17/2022
01:10
Tiger Campbell-Rollins, Popular South Florida High School Athlete Found Dead After Going Missing
The teen was reported missing on Feb. 13, and his body was reportedly found in a body of water in Jupiter, about three-quarters of a mile from Dwyer High.
02/17/2022
01:07
01:24
15-Year Old Chicago Teen Shot 24 Times After Buying Snacks
"I've got to stand up here and scream from inside out and make sure I get the word out so he won't be another name, another number, another tag," said the teen's aunt.
02/18/2022
01:12
Michigan Basketball Coach Juwan Howard Suspended For Remainder Of Season
The handshake line escalated into a scuffle that involved players and coaches from both teams.
02/22/2022
01:28
Ahmaud Arbery Killers Found Guilty Of Federal Hate Crimes Violations
Gregory and Travis McMichael, along with William "Roddie" Bryan, were shown to have a history of racist language.
02/23/2022
01:13
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies After Falling From Building, Death Ruled An 'Accident'
Miami Police say Bethel fell out of a third-story window and passed away after sustaining serious head injuries.
02/23/2022
01:07
Illinois Teen Says He Was Bribed By Cops With McDonald's Into Confession
Martell Williams, who was wrongly accused in a shooting, demands a public apology.
02/23/2022
01:30
A Kansas City Detective Who Was Convicted Of Killing A Black Man, Remains Free Even After Sentencing
Eric Devalkenaere fatally shot Cameron Lamb in Dec. 2019 but will stay out of jail on bond while appealing, though he hasn't started the appeal yet.
02/24/2022
01:28
Kyle Rittenhouse Says He's Suing Whoopi Goldberg, LeBron James And Others
"[Whoopi] called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that," he said on Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
02/24/2022
01:27
GUILTY! Federal Jury Convicts Former Minneapolis Police Officers of Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng officially contributed to George Floyd's death even though they had a chance to stop it.
02/25/2022
01:18
Breonna Taylor’s Sister Ejected From Court For Wearing Shirt Calling For Arrests Of Officers Involved In Fatal Shooting
Ju'Niyah Palmer's t-shirt reportedly read "Arrest the Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor," and was deemed inappropriate to wear in front of jurors because it could create bias.
02/25/2022
