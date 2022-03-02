Arizona Black Republican Says His Family Is The Target Of Racist Attacks 02/10/2022
A text sent to Rep. Walter Blackman's daughter read, "Your (N-word) dad is RINO," an acronym meaning "Republican in Name Only," used to describe those not conservative enough.
01:14
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
02/03/2022
01:22
4-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Himself While Mom Smoked Weed, Police Say
Jarion Walker was sitting in the back seat with his two siblings, a 22-month-old and the other about 1, when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head.
02/04/2022
01:26
Pamela Moses Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Illegally Registering To Vote
Moses' two felony convictions made her ineligible to vote in Tennessee permanently, but she claims she was unaware of that law.
02/07/2022
01:37
Killing of Amir Locke By Minneapolis Police Sets Off Anger In A City Already Frustrated By Deaths At The Hands Of Cops
According to CBS Minnesota, Locke has no criminal history in the state, and his relatives said that he was licensed to carry a firearm.
02/07/2022
01:30
Two White Men Arrested For Shooting At Black FedEx Driver Who Was Making Deliveries
D’Monterrio Gibson’s lawyer will seek hate crime charges.
02/08/2022
01:30
Lung Expert Testifies That Three Other Officers Could Have Saved George Floyd
Dr. David Systrom stated the 46-year-old could have survived had he been moved into a position to breathe more easily.
02/09/2022
01:38
Black Pastors Say They Are Overwhelmed With People Coming To Them For Mental Health Care
Pastors often serve as first responders to mental health issues, but the pastors researcher Dan Bolger interviewed said they're not adequately trained to do so.
02/09/2022
01:39
Amir Locke's Cousin Arrested In Homicide Investigation That Resulted In Botched 'No Knock' Warrant
The cousin, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Otis Elder on Jan. 10.
02/09/2022
01:36
Dave Chappelle Takes Public Stand Against Affordable Housing Plan In His Neighborhood
"I've invested millions of dollars in this town. If you push this thing through, what I'm investing in is no longer applicable," he said at a city council meeting.
02/10/2022
01:15
Houston Neighborhood Targeted With White Supremacists Fliers On Cars And Front Doors
The flier has a racist caricature depicting African Americans in negative racial stereotypes, with a website listed to visit.
02/10/2022
01:14
01:39
Mother Who Fatally Stabbed Her Four Young Kids Sentenced To Five Decades In Prison
In July 2016, Shanynthia Gardner killed her four, three, and two-year-old kids and a 6-month old. Her eldest child, 7, survived by running to a neighbor's house.
02/11/2022
01:06
Erin Jackson Makes History, 1st Black Woman To Win Speed Skating Gold Medal At Winter Olympics
The 29-year-old made history as her lap was clocked at 37.04 seconds in the women's 500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Games.
02/14/2022
01:13
Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Olympics Allowing Russian Skater To Compete After Failed Drug Test, But Not Her
"The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady," she tweeted.
02/15/2022
01:15
Former Minneapolis Officer Reveals He Didn't Realize George Floyd Was Slowly Dying During Arrest
Ex-officer Tou Thao told a jury it was "obvious" that Floyd was on drugs.
02/16/2022
01:20
George Zimmerman's Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin's Parents Thrown Out By Judge
He accused the family of destroying "his goodwill and reputation in the community."
02/16/2022
01:12
Kentucky Bill Would Make Teaching About Institutional Racism Illegal
Lawmakers claim teaching about racism can make students feel guilty about the oppression that members of their race or gender committed against other groups in the past.
02/17/2022
01:10
Tiger Campbell-Rollins, Popular South Florida High School Athlete Found Dead After Going Missing
The teen was reported missing on Feb. 13, and his body was reportedly found in a body of water in Jupiter, about three-quarters of a mile from Dwyer High.
02/17/2022
01:07
Maya Angelou's Son, Guy Johnson, Dies At 77
He reportedly died peacefully at his home in Oakland, Calif.
02/18/2022
01:24
15-Year Old Chicago Teen Shot 24 Times After Buying Snacks
"I've got to stand up here and scream from inside out and make sure I get the word out so he won't be another name, another number, another tag," said the teen's aunt.
02/18/2022
