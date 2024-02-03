Celebrity Squares

DC Young Fly Keeps It Fun

Season 1 • 03/05/2024

Bresha Webb talks about her dog training background, Luenell gets real about the comedy hustle, and DC Young Fly runs into some pronunciation problems.

Exclusive
02:20

Ray J Digs Deep for Hip-Hop Trivia
Celebrity SquaresS1

Ray J is quick with the jokes, but he takes his sweet time during a question about Future and his name change.
03/02/2024
Exclusive
04:32

The Best of Jess Hilarious
Celebrity SquaresS1

Watch Jess Hilarious answer trivia questions with her signature unfiltered style.
03/05/2024
Exclusive
05:48

The Best of Tamar Braxton
Celebrity SquaresS1

Tamar Braxton not only slays the charts with her hit songs, but she's also got the answers to questions about internet slang, classic songs and the best dipping sauce.
03/05/2024
Exclusive
01:50

Deleted Scene - Toilet Paper Debate
Celebrity SquaresS1

Ray J, Loni Love, Affion Crockett and more squares debate proper bathroom protocol, including whether the end of the toilet roll should face over or under.
03/07/2024
