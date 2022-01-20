Dame Dash Provides 'Paid In Full 2' Update 01/25/2022
The highly anticipated sequel will begin filming in Newark, New Jersey, and will dig deeper into Harlem's hustling underbelly during the late 1980s and 1990s.
01:09
NeNe Leakes Is Reportedly 'In Love' And 'Open To Marriage Again' After Losing Husband Gregg
The reality star revealed that her late husband gave her his blessing to move on following his passing.
01/20/2022
01:40
Cardi B To Cover The Funeral Expenses For The Victims Of The Bronx High Rise Fire
"When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said in a statement.
01/20/2022
01:16
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Is Insecure 'When It Comes To Being Intimate'
"I've been skinny my whole life, so therefore I've never liked to be completely naked," he revealed on his talk show.
01/21/2022
00:39
The Great André Leon Talley: Fashion Trailblazer, Visionary, And Icon
We honor the life and legacy of the global fashion icon.
01/24/2022
01:21
'Girls Trip' Sequel Confirmed And In The Works: 'The Ladies Are In'
"Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out," Will Packer said during an interview.
01/24/2022
01:05
French Fashion Icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Designed For Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian And Others, Dead At 73
He was the designer behind Cardi B's dress from the 2019 Grammys.
01/24/2022
01:30
Regina King Receives Outpouring Of Love And Support After Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Friday, just days after his 26th birthday.
01/24/2022
01:10
Omarion Mourns Death Of His Grandmother
"If you know me, you know this woman is my heart," the singer-songwriter captioned his Instagram post.
01/25/2022
01:24
3 Of The Biggest Winners From Past NAACP Image Awards
Tune in to BET on Saturday, Feb. 26, for a celebration of Black excellence.
01/25/2022
01:29
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Bill Maher Over Vaccine Comments: 'How Dare You Be So Flippant?'
"I don't want to live in your paranoid world anymore; your masked, paranoid world. You go out, it's silly now," Maher stated.
01/25/2022
01:21
01:30
Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest: 'We're Going To Work It Out'
She spoke out about the incident while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
01/26/2022
02:06
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Find Out The Nominees For 'Entertainer of the Year'
Watch the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 8/9c.
01/27/2022
01:31
Antonio Brown Speaks Out For The First Time On Bucs Exit: 'I Never Had A Mental Health Diagnosis'
"I never had an issue or problem. I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ," he told 'CBS This Morning.'
01/27/2022
01:27
3 Stars Who We'd Cast to Play Janet Jackson in a Biopic
During a recent interview with Nick Cannon, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam revealed her desire to play Janet Jackson on screen.
01/27/2022
01:14
Will Ghost Return To 'Power?' Michael Rainey Jr. Answers Fan Theories
With a host of spin-offs, many fans have started to wonder if Omari Hardwick's character will appear in 'Power Book II: Ghost' to shake things up.
01/28/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams' Return To Talk Show Delayed Again Amid Health Mystery
Season 13 of 'The Wendy Williams Show' started in October but without its star, and unfortunately, it appears the talk show diva will not hit the purple chair anytime soon.
01/28/2022
01:20
2022 NBA All-Star Game Captain And Starters Announced
For the second consecutive year, LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been voted as captains.
01/31/2022
01:09
'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dies At 31
He was found dead in his car in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Jan. 26, after his family contacted OnStar to locate his vehicle.
02/02/2022
01:56
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Meet the Marvelous Women Nominated for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’
These women brought their A-game to these movies!
02/02/2022
