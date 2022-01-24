Wendy Williams' Return To Talk Show Delayed Again Amid Health Mystery 01/28/2022
Season 13 of 'The Wendy Williams Show' started in October but without its star, and unfortunately, it appears the talk show diva will not hit the purple chair anytime soon.
Watching
01:21
'Girls Trip' Sequel Confirmed And In The Works: 'The Ladies Are In'
"Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That's what we got to figure out," Will Packer said during an interview.
01/24/2022
01:05
French Fashion Icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Designed For Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian And Others, Dead At 73
He was the designer behind Cardi B's dress from the 2019 Grammys.
01/24/2022
01:30
Regina King Receives Outpouring Of Love And Support After Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Friday, just days after his 26th birthday.
01/24/2022
01:10
Omarion Mourns Death Of His Grandmother
"If you know me, you know this woman is my heart," the singer-songwriter captioned his Instagram post.
01/25/2022
01:24
3 Of The Biggest Winners From Past NAACP Image Awards
Tune in to BET on Saturday, Feb. 26, for a celebration of Black excellence.
01/25/2022
01:29
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Bill Maher Over Vaccine Comments: 'How Dare You Be So Flippant?'
"I don't want to live in your paranoid world anymore; your masked, paranoid world. You go out, it's silly now," Maher stated.
01/25/2022
01:30
Tiffany Haddish Addresses DUI Arrest: 'We're Going To Work It Out'
She spoke out about the incident while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
01/26/2022
02:06
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Find Out The Nominees For 'Entertainer of the Year'
Watch the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 8/9c.
01/27/2022
01:31
Antonio Brown Speaks Out For The First Time On Bucs Exit: 'I Never Had A Mental Health Diagnosis'
"I never had an issue or problem. I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ," he told 'CBS This Morning.'
01/27/2022
01:14
Will Ghost Return To 'Power?' Michael Rainey Jr. Answers Fan Theories
With a host of spin-offs, many fans have started to wonder if Omari Hardwick's character will appear in 'Power Book II: Ghost' to shake things up.
01/28/2022
01:05
Wendy Williams' Return To Talk Show Delayed Again Amid Health Mystery
Season 13 of 'The Wendy Williams Show' started in October but without its star, and unfortunately, it appears the talk show diva will not hit the purple chair anytime soon.
01/28/2022
01:09
'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dies At 31
He was found dead in his car in Stockbridge, Georgia, on Jan. 26, after his family contacted OnStar to locate his vehicle.
02/02/2022
01:56
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Meet the Marvelous Women Nominated for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture’
These women brought their A-game to these movies!
02/02/2022
10:47
Meet The Cast Of The New Short Film “Why Not?”
Five young actors talk about building a brotherhood on set, emotional transformations and how they differ from their characters.
02/03/2022
39:46
BET Digital, Russell Westbrook, The Incubation Lab and Jordan Brand Presents, “Why Not?”
Celebrate Black Film Friday throughout February with the premiere of this short coming-of-age film featured on BET.com and BET's YouTube channel.
02/03/2022
01:28
Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue To Turn Himself In After PPP Loan Conviction, Encourages Fans To Write
The artist, who will serve a 20-month sentence after receiving $24 million in PPP loans, reportedly chose to do a longer bid instead of indicting others.
02/03/2022
01:58
'The View' Co-Hosts Reportedly 'Furious' Over Whoopi Goldberg's Suspension
"Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period." Ana Navarro told The Daily Beast.
02/03/2022
05:23
Deray Davis Reveals His Advice To Today's Comics: "Young Comics Need To Listen"
'Phat Tuesdays:' Guy Torry and his comedic friends celebrate the legendary run of the all-Black comedy night at L.A.'s iconic The Comedy Store.
02/04/2022
00:57
Colin Kaepernick Relentlessly Heckled By Fans At Madison Square Garden
Fans could be heard calling Kaepernick a "bum" and that he "could never throw a football" despite the fact that he took the Niners to XLVII in 2013.
02/04/2022
01:42
Samuel L. Jackson Named 'Chairman's Award' Recipient For 53rd NAACP Image Awards
The honor is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.
02/04/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Figuring Out 40 on Season 2 of First Wives Club
Romance is hard, as Bree, Hazel and Ari know all too well, but the ladies are still ride-or-die for each other on Season 2 of First Wives Club, Wednesdays at 10/9c.
02/03/2022
Trailer
00:30
They Don't Call Her Ruthless for Nothing
A young mother will do whatever it takes to free herself and her child from a dangerous cult in the BET+ Original series Tyler Perry's Ruthless, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on BET.
01/31/2022
Trailer
02:08
The Real Husbands of Hollywood Are Back
After five years, Kevin Hart, Nelly, J.B. Smoove, Nick Cannon and the other Real Husbands of Hollywood are back for a hilarious and star-studded new season, now streaming on BET+.
01/25/2022
Trailer
00:30
53rd NAACP Image AwardsThe 53rd NAACP Image Awards Is Honoring Black Excellence
Join host Anthony Anderson and all your favorite artists and entertainers as they celebrate the beauty of Black culture at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 26 at 8/7c.
01/24/2022