Chloe Bailey Responds to Online Criticism Labeling Her as Boring

09/10/2024

Chloe Bailey addresses negative comments from fans calling her performances boring.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

01:32

Tyrese Clarifies: Colorism Comments on Terrence Howard Misunderstood

Tyrese explains his remarks on Terrence Howard were taken out of context.
09/03/2024
01:07

Flavor Flav Reveals He Applied to Be USA Torchbearer for 2028 Olympics

Flavor Flav shares his surprising ambition to carry the torch at the 2028 LA Olympics.
09/03/2024
01:26

Marlon Wayans Gets Emotional Onstage While Honoring His Late Parents

Marlon Wayans shares a heartfelt tribute to his parents during an emotional onstage moment.
09/04/2024
01:12

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Private on Instagram After Post About Women’s Independence

Jada Pinkett Smith sets her Instagram to private following a message on women’s independence.
09/04/2024
01:18

Lee Daniels Reveals ‘Empire’ Was His Most Difficult Project Ever

Lee Daniels opens up about why working on ‘Empire’ was his toughest experience in Hollywood.
09/06/2024
01:23

Marlon Wayans Recalls His Last Moments with Tupac

Marlon Wayans opens up about his final moments with Tupac, recalling their deep connection.
09/06/2024
01:02

Chrisean Rock Released from Oklahoma Jail After Recent Arrest

Chrisean Rock is freed from jail following her arrest in Oklahoma, sparking public attention.
09/09/2024
00:59

Mariah Carey Returns to Work Following the Passing of Her Mother and Sister

Mariah Carey opens up about resuming work after the recent loss of her mother and sister.
09/09/2024
01:10

Legendary Actor James Earl Jones Passes Away at 93

James Earl Jones, iconic actor and voice of Darth Vader, has died at the age of 93.
09/10/2024
01:00

Tory Lanez’s Recording Equipment Seized During Jail Cell Raid

Tory Lanez loses access to his recording gear after guards conduct a raid in his jail cell.
09/10/2024
01:20

Chloe Bailey Responds to Online Criticism Labeling Her as Boring

Chloe Bailey addresses negative comments from fans calling her performances boring.
09/10/2024
00:59

Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Relationship with Van Hunt

Halle Berry shares candid details about her relationship with musician Van Hunt.
09/11/2024
01:21

Wyclef Jean Responds to Donald Trump’s Claims About Haitian Immigrants

Wyclef Jean addresses Trump’s controversial remarks, defending Haitian immigrants and their contributions.​
09/13/2024
01:01

Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Cardi B and Offset celebrate the arrival of their baby girl, sharing the joyous news with fans worldwide.
09/13/2024
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00

Haus of Vicious Season 2 Trailer
Haus of Vicious

Loyalties are tested as Chantel Vivian fights to keep her empire afloat on Season 2 of the BET+ original series Haus of Vicious, now streaming.
09/19/2024
Trailer
00:30

Comic View Is Coming Back to BET

Get ready to laugh with D.C. Young Fly, Bresha Webb and more stand-ups on the comedy institution Comic View, premiering September 17 at 10/9c on BET.
08/27/2024
Trailer
00:30

Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living
Tyler Perry's House of PayneS10

Tuesday night is family fun night with new back-to-back episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Assisted Living, airing at 9/8c on BET.
08/14/2024
Trailer
02:05

BET For the Love of Hip Hop Honors 50 Years of Music History
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Ice Spice, T.I., Big Daddy Kane and more greats celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary in the documentary BET For the Love of Hip Hop.
08/12/2024
Trailer
00:30

Court Is Back in Session on Ms. Pat Settles It
Ms. Pat Settles ItS2

The cases are real and the laughs keep coming on all-new episodes of Ms. Pat Settles It, airing Wednesdays at 10/9c on BET.
08/09/2024