Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby Girl
09/13/2024
Cardi B and Offset celebrate the arrival of their baby girl, sharing the joyous news with fans worldwide.
01:12
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes Private on Instagram After Post About Women’s Independence
Jada Pinkett Smith sets her Instagram to private following a message on women’s independence.
09/04/2024
01:18
Lee Daniels Reveals ‘Empire’ Was His Most Difficult Project Ever
Lee Daniels opens up about why working on ‘Empire’ was his toughest experience in Hollywood.
09/06/2024
01:23
Marlon Wayans Recalls His Last Moments with Tupac
Marlon Wayans opens up about his final moments with Tupac, recalling their deep connection.
09/06/2024
01:02
Chrisean Rock Released from Oklahoma Jail After Recent Arrest
Chrisean Rock is freed from jail following her arrest in Oklahoma, sparking public attention.
09/09/2024
00:59
Mariah Carey Returns to Work Following the Passing of Her Mother and Sister
Mariah Carey opens up about resuming work after the recent loss of her mother and sister.
09/09/2024
01:10
Legendary Actor James Earl Jones Passes Away at 93
James Earl Jones, iconic actor and voice of Darth Vader, has died at the age of 93.
09/10/2024
01:00
Tory Lanez’s Recording Equipment Seized During Jail Cell Raid
Tory Lanez loses access to his recording gear after guards conduct a raid in his jail cell.
09/10/2024
01:20
Chloe Bailey Responds to Online Criticism Labeling Her as Boring
Chloe Bailey addresses negative comments from fans calling her performances boring.
09/10/2024
00:59
Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Relationship with Van Hunt
Halle Berry shares candid details about her relationship with musician Van Hunt.
09/11/2024
01:21
Wyclef Jean Responds to Donald Trump’s Claims About Haitian Immigrants
Wyclef Jean addresses Trump’s controversial remarks, defending Haitian immigrants and their contributions.
09/13/2024
