BET Awards 2024: The Distinct Style Of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Nominees
05/30/2024
The fellas may keep it simple, but they are never basic.
01:01
BET Awards 2024: A Look Back at Best Performance Fashions
These are some of the hottest looks from last year.
05/20/2024
01:11
BET Awards 2024: The Splendid Style of the Best Actress Nominees
Their personal style shines just as much as their performances
05/21/2024
01:02
Drake Tops the List of Nominees for BET Awards 2024 With Seven Nods
GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét are set to perform live from Los Angeles on culture's biggest night. BET Awards 2024 will air live on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.
05/21/2024
01:29
BET Awards 2024: See These Artists Clutch Their First-Ever Wins
These inaugural winners have since reshaped the genre with their musical contributions.
05/21/2024
01:13
BET Awards 2024: Just Bars: 5 Times Latto Slid on a Beat
The 'Sunday Service' emcee will grace the stage at this year's BET Awards.
05/21/2024
17:58
How Did Tiwa Savage Transition from Afrobeats to Acting in 'Water and Garri'?
Tiwa Savage shares her journey from music to her debut film role.
05/21/2024
01:12
BET Awards 2024: Meet the Rappers Vying for ‘Best Male Hip-Hop Artist’
See who takes the crown when culture’s biggest night returns on Sunday, June 30th.
05/22/2024
45:51
Ja Rule on Upcoming Albums and the Unwritten Rules of Rap Beefs
Ja Rule reveals details on his upcoming album 'Can We Watch The Sunrise Together?' and weighs in on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud.
05/23/2024
01:10
BET Awards 2024: Revisiting 5 of Chris Brown's Most Memorable Performances
Chris Brown's performances at the BET Awards have consistently set the stage on fire, showcasing his immense talent and electrifying stage presence.
05/24/2024
01:10
BET Awards 2024: Hidden Gems: 5 Under-the-Radar Performances from Damson Idris
The British actor’s resume includes a 15-minute sci-fi short film.
05/24/2024
01:08
01:08
BET Awards 2024: 5 Reasons Why You Don’t Want to Miss the BET Experience
Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where culture, music, and entertainment collide in the most spectacular fashion imaginable!
05/30/2024
01:05
BET Awards 2024: 5 Tracks by Sexyy Red to Get You Hyped for Her Upcoming Performance
Known for her bold lyrics and unapologetic style, the "Get It Sexyy" emcee has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry.
05/30/2024
51:23
Did Jerrod Carmichael Push Boundaries Too Far with His Comfort in Discomfort?
Jerrod Carmichael answers tough questions about his HBO docu-series.
05/30/2024
01:14
BET Awards 2024: 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Opening Acts That Set the Stage Ablaze
These performers know how to get the party started right!
06/04/2024
01:00
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hit the red carpet for the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die LA Premiere
Gia Peppers captured all of the action at the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die LA Premiere. Head to theaters to watch Bad Boys: Ride of Die hitting theaters on June 7th!
06/05/2024
01:15
BET Awards 2024: Sha’Carri Richardson is Racing Towards Sports Superstardom
The track and field star is set to take the world stage at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
06/10/2024
01:17
BET Awards 2024: Revisiting 5 Dynamic BET Awards Host Opening Performances
From comedians to musicians, each host has infused the stage with their distinct flair.
06/10/2024
01:16
Jeffrey Wright’s Best Roles: Celebrating His First BET Awards Nomination for Best Actor
The veteran actor earned 'Best Actor' nomination for his role in 'American Fiction.'
06/20/2024
01:28
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
Durand Bernarr Auditions for Usher's BETA Lifetime Achievement Tribute
06/24/2024
