BET Current: The Overlooked Story of Black Women in Golf
04/08/2025
For years they were seen as the exception—now Black women are rewriting the rules and reclaiming space on the green.
BET Current: Master P’s UNO Homecoming: No Limit Founder Named Basketball President to Revive Privateers
Rap mogul Percy "Master P" Miller is bringing his business savvy and basketball passion back to New Orleans as the new President of Basketball Operations for the UNO Privatee
03/07/2025
01:21
BET Current: LeBron James Records: 6 ‘Unbreakable’ NBA Records Cementing His GOAT Legacy
From 50,000 career points to 21 All-Star selections, these LeBron James NBA records may never be broken.
03/07/2025
01:19
BET Current: From The Rock to Bianca Belair: The 15 Greatest Black Wrestlers Ever
These wrestlers continue to break barriers and backs.
03/13/2025
01:19
BET Current: Rachel Naughton Is Rewriting the Playbook at Wilberforce
The head coach dishes on her AND1 deal, the grind of HBCU basketball, and how she's putting her team — and school — on the national radar.
04/02/2025
01:38
BET Current: 'HOF Melo': Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
The 10-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist secures his place among basketball legends on the first ballot.
04/04/2025
01:26
BET Current: NFL Says It's Committed to Diversity: Do Actions Tell a Different Story?
Roger Goodell and NFL owners publicly champion diversity while the league employs only four Black head coaches and zero Black majority team owners.
04/09/2025
01:22
BET Current: Parents Sue Bucknell After Sickle Cell Football Player's Death During Team Workout
18-year-old C.J. Dickey died from complications after allegedly being forced to perform punishment exercises.
04/09/2025
01:21
BET Current: 13 Black Sports Icons Who Served in the U.S. Military
Black athletes who defended America in uniform before making sports history—often while facing segregation in both worlds.
04/16/2025
01:32
BET Current: Who are the Unrivaled League's Top Earners?
Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese among biggest earners in 3-on-3 league with six-figure salaries and equity stakes.
04/17/2025
01:04
BET Current: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Dominates School Field Day in Viral Parent Race Video
Just a week after announcing her return to the track, the Jamaican sprinter turned heads at a field day race.
04/23/2025
01:03
BET Current: Black Love: Sports' Most Captivating Couples of 2025
Couples that are making an impact in each others' lives, in sports, and in the world.
04/23/2025
01:23
BET Current: Court Grants Travis Hunter's Father Permission to Witness Son's NFL Draft Moment
Travis Hunter Sr., currently under home confinement, received special approval to attend the NFL Draft.
04/25/2025
01:38
BET Current: How Black Superstars Were Crucial to WWE's Biggest WrestleMania Ever
Black WWE superstars delivered unforgettable moments at WWE's most successful event in history.
04/25/2025
