BET Current: How Black Superstars Were Crucial to WWE's Biggest WrestleMania Ever
04/25/2025
Black WWE superstars delivered unforgettable moments at WWE's most successful event in history.
More
01:19
BET Current: Rachel Naughton Is Rewriting the Playbook at Wilberforce
The head coach dishes on her AND1 deal, the grind of HBCU basketball, and how she's putting her team — and school — on the national radar.
04/02/2025
01:38
BET Current: 'HOF Melo': Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
The 10-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist secures his place among basketball legends on the first ballot.
04/04/2025
01:26
BET Current: The Overlooked Story of Black Women in Golf
For years they were seen as the exception—now Black women are rewriting the rules and reclaiming space on the green.
04/08/2025
01:34
BET Current: NFL Says It's Committed to Diversity: Do Actions Tell a Different Story?
Roger Goodell and NFL owners publicly champion diversity while the league employs only four Black head coaches and zero Black majority team owners.
04/09/2025
01:22
BET Current: Parents Sue Bucknell After Sickle Cell Football Player's Death During Team Workout
18-year-old C.J. Dickey died from complications after allegedly being forced to perform punishment exercises.
04/09/2025
01:21
BET Current: 13 Black Sports Icons Who Served in the U.S. Military
Black athletes who defended America in uniform before making sports history—often while facing segregation in both worlds.
04/16/2025
01:32
BET Current: Who are the Unrivaled League's Top Earners?
Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese among biggest earners in 3-on-3 league with six-figure salaries and equity stakes.
04/17/2025
01:04
BET Current: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Dominates School Field Day in Viral Parent Race Video
Just a week after announcing her return to the track, the Jamaican sprinter turned heads at a field day race.
04/23/2025
01:03
BET Current: Black Love: Sports' Most Captivating Couples of 2025
Couples that are making an impact in each others' lives, in sports, and in the world.
04/23/2025
01:23
BET Current: Court Grants Travis Hunter's Father Permission to Witness Son's NFL Draft Moment
Travis Hunter Sr., currently under home confinement, received special approval to attend the NFL Draft.
04/25/2025
01:38
