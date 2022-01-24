Two Detectives Suspended Due To Their Handling Of The Lauren Smith-Fields Case 02/01/2022
Kevin Cronin and Angel Llanos were placed on administrative leave due to a "lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy."
French Fashion Icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Designed For Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian And Others, Dead At 73
He was the designer behind Cardi B's dress from the 2019 Grammys.
01/24/2022
Georgia Pastor And His Wife Busted For Imprisoning People In Their Basement
Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were allegedly operating a fake group home "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance."
01/24/2022
Regina King Receives Outpouring Of Love And Support After Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Friday, just days after his 26th birthday.
01/24/2022
Black Mississippi Senators Walk Out To Protest Critical Race Theory Ban
CRT centers around the idea that racism is systemic in America, and its institutions function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
01/24/2022
Memphis Boy Who Wrote Letter To Governor About Gun Law Dies From Stray Bullet
Artemis Rayford, who spoke out against Tennessee law that allows citizens to carry guns without a permit, was killed by a gunshot wound on Christmas morning.
01/25/2022
Black Man Sues Police After He Was Arrested, Mistaken For A White Felon Twice His Age
Shane Lee Brown, 25, was mistaken for Shane Neal Brown, 51, and was held in jail for six days before a judge released him.
01/26/2022
Antonio Brown Speaks Out For The First Time On Bucs Exit: 'I Never Had A Mental Health Diagnosis'
"I never had an issue or problem. I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ," he told 'CBS This Morning.'
01/27/2022
Lauren Smith-Fields' Death Now Being Investigated For Foul Play
Her Bumble date, an unidentified white man, was the last person to see her alive when he called 911 "after realizing her nose was bleeding and she had stopped breathing."
01/27/2022
Young Dolph Murder Suspects Have One Week To Hire Lawyers Or Will Be Appointed A Public Defender
"I cannot allow you to sit in jail week after week, month after month, without a lawyer," a judge told the men.
01/31/2022
Nine HBCUs, Including Howard And Jackson State, Receive Death Threats For The Second Day In A Row
In a statement to BET.com, the FBI said it is monitoring the threats as they have forced class disruptions at some and cancellations at others.
02/01/2022
Nina Turner Announces Run For Congress
"I believe that I was the better candidate in 2021 and that has not changed," said Turner, who lost to Rep. Shontel Brown in the Ohio Democratic primary.
02/01/2022
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
02/03/2022
4-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Himself While Mom Smoked Weed, Police Say
Jarion Walker was sitting in the back seat with his two siblings, a 22-month-old and the other about 1, when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head.
02/04/2022
Pamela Moses Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Illegally Registering To Vote
Moses' two felony convictions made her ineligible to vote in Tennessee permanently, but she claims she was unaware of that law.
02/07/2022
Killing of Amir Locke By Minneapolis Police Sets Off Anger In A City Already Frustrated By Deaths At The Hands Of Cops
According to CBS Minnesota, Locke has no criminal history in the state, and his relatives said that he was licensed to carry a firearm.
02/07/2022
Two White Men Arrested For Shooting At Black FedEx Driver Who Was Making Deliveries
D’Monterrio Gibson’s lawyer will seek hate crime charges.
02/08/2022
Lung Expert Testifies That Three Other Officers Could Have Saved George Floyd
Dr. David Systrom stated the 46-year-old could have survived had he been moved into a position to breathe more easily.
02/09/2022
Black Pastors Say They Are Overwhelmed With People Coming To Them For Mental Health Care
Pastors often serve as first responders to mental health issues, but the pastors researcher Dan Bolger interviewed said they're not adequately trained to do so.
02/09/2022
Amir Locke's Cousin Arrested In Homicide Investigation That Resulted In Botched 'No Knock' Warrant
The cousin, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was arrested for the fatal shooting of Otis Elder on Jan. 10.
02/09/2022
Black Women Building Empires on About Her Business
From orthodontists to fitness experts, Black women entrepreneurs and their successful businesses take the spotlight on the new season of About Her Business, premiering August 6 at 10/9c.
07/28/2022
It's a Season of Healing on The Ms. Pat Show
Pat tries to deal with her past and focus more on her family on Season 2 of The Ms. Pat Show, streaming August 11 on BET+.
07/28/2022
Madam DeVille Takes No Prisoners on All the Queen's Men
Lives are at stake and power is up for grabs as Madam zeroes in on her enemies on Season 2 of All the Queen's Men, now streaming on BET+.
07/14/2022
Season 1 of Sacrifice Begins Where the Hit Movie Left Off
Entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez hunts for the truth about her dead parents on the BET+ Original series Sacrifice, starring Paula Patton and premiering Aug. 17 at 9/8c on BET.
07/13/2022