Black Man Sues Police After He Was Arrested, Mistaken For A White Felon Twice His Age 01/26/2022
Shane Lee Brown, 25, was mistaken for Shane Neal Brown, 51, and was held in jail for six days before a judge released him.
Prosecutor Claims Teen Fatally Shot At Milwaukee Burger King Was In On Staged Robbery
Niesha Harris-Brazell, 16, was killed while caught in the line of fire during a robbery earlier this month at a drive-thru window.
01/20/2022
01:03
Lusia 'Lucy' Harris, The Only Woman Ever Drafted In The NBA Draft, Passes Away At 66
She was drafted by the NBA's New Orleans Jazz in 1977 and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.
01/20/2022
01:40
Cardi B To Cover The Funeral Expenses For The Victims Of The Bronx High Rise Fire
"When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help," she said in a statement.
01/20/2022
01:51
Three Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney fired their guns into a crowd of people leaving a high school football game outside of Philadelphia.
01/21/2022
01:07
Biden Confirms VP Harris Will Be His Running Mate In 2024
NBC reporter Kristen Welker asked if Harris would be on his 2024 ticket and if he was "satisfied" with her job on voting rights policies.
01/21/2022
01:05
French Fashion Icon Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Designed For Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian And Others, Dead At 73
He was the designer behind Cardi B's dress from the 2019 Grammys.
01/24/2022
01:19
Georgia Pastor And His Wife Busted For Imprisoning People In Their Basement
Curtis Keith Bankston and Sophia Simm-Bankston were allegedly operating a fake group home "under the guise of a church known as One Step of Faith 2nd Chance."
01/24/2022
01:30
Regina King Receives Outpouring Of Love And Support After Son's Tragic Death
Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Friday, just days after his 26th birthday.
01/24/2022
01:22
Black Mississippi Senators Walk Out To Protest Critical Race Theory Ban
CRT centers around the idea that racism is systemic in America, and its institutions function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
01/24/2022
01:08
Memphis Boy Who Wrote Letter To Governor About Gun Law Dies From Stray Bullet
Artemis Rayford, who spoke out against Tennessee law that allows citizens to carry guns without a permit, was killed by a gunshot wound on Christmas morning.
01/25/2022
01:16
01:31
Antonio Brown Speaks Out For The First Time On Bucs Exit: 'I Never Had A Mental Health Diagnosis'
"I never had an issue or problem. I don't take pills. I just got a high IQ," he told 'CBS This Morning.'
01/27/2022
01:27
Lauren Smith-Fields' Death Now Being Investigated For Foul Play
Her Bumble date, an unidentified white man, was the last person to see her alive when he called 911 "after realizing her nose was bleeding and she had stopped breathing."
01/27/2022
01:17
Young Dolph Murder Suspects Have One Week To Hire Lawyers Or Will Be Appointed A Public Defender
"I cannot allow you to sit in jail week after week, month after month, without a lawyer," a judge told the men.
01/31/2022
01:13
Nine HBCUs, Including Howard And Jackson State, Receive Death Threats For The Second Day In A Row
In a statement to BET.com, the FBI said it is monitoring the threats as they have forced class disruptions at some and cancellations at others.
02/01/2022
01:24
Two Detectives Suspended Due To Their Handling Of The Lauren Smith-Fields Case
Kevin Cronin and Angel Llanos were placed on administrative leave due to a "lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy."
02/01/2022
01:07
Nina Turner Announces Run For Congress
"I believe that I was the better candidate in 2021 and that has not changed," said Turner, who lost to Rep. Shontel Brown in the Ohio Democratic primary.
02/01/2022
01:14
Tdott Woo, A Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Shot Dead Hours After Signing Record Deal
The rapper, born Tahjay Dobson, was reportedly shot in the head in Brooklyn.
02/03/2022
01:22
4-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Himself While Mom Smoked Weed, Police Say
Jarion Walker was sitting in the back seat with his two siblings, a 22-month-old and the other about 1, when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head.
02/04/2022
01:26
Pamela Moses Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Illegally Registering To Vote
Moses' two felony convictions made her ineligible to vote in Tennessee permanently, but she claims she was unaware of that law.
02/07/2022
