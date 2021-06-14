Sydney McLaughlin Dominates Women’s 400M Hurdles And Sets World Record 06/29/2021
She's the first woman to run the 400M hurdles in less than 52 seconds.
Watching
01:42
Meek Mill Joins Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam For Probation Reform Bill Signing
The governor signed a probation reform bill on Thursday with support from rapper Meek Mill, who became a reform advocate after a misdemeanor arrest in 2007.
06/14/2021
Exclusive
01:00
BET HER Presents: Queen CollectiveHaimy Assefa Tackles Racial Disparity in "Black Birth"
Director Haimy Assefa follows the journeys of three expectant Black mothers in her film "Black Birth," as she calls for greater awareness for Black maternal health.
06/16/2021
01:28
Biden Responds To Putin's Comparison Of BLM And Capitol Rioters: It's Ridiculous
The president provided a short and succinct answer when asked about it.
06/17/2021
01:22
Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A National Holiday, 156 Years After Its Beginning
Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, becoming the first created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.
06/21/2021
03:41
What Is Juneteenth? 5 Fascinating Facts About the New Federal Holiday
The oldest end of slavery celebration, which is now a federal holiday thanks to the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, has some interesting facts.
06/18/2021
01:26
American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due To Travel Surges and Labor Shortages
The airline will cancel hundreds of flights through mid-July as travel surges while the country reopens.
06/22/2021
01:21
Sha'Carri Richardson Torches In The Olympic Trials Just One Week After Her Mother Passed Away
The 21-year-old track star embraced her family immediately after she qualified for the Olympics.
06/22/2021
01:31
Christopher Columbus Monument To Be Replaced By Harriet Tubman, Design Revealed
The new monument was designed by Nina Cooke John and will be installed next summer in Newark's Washington Park, which is to be renamed Tubman Square.
06/25/2021
01:19
Iowa County Once Named For Slave Owner Renamed In Honor Of Black Female Historian
The county will honor Lulu Merle Johnson, the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
06/28/2021
01:14
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws ‘May No Longer Be Necessary’
"The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana," Thomas stated.
06/29/2021
01:03
Sydney McLaughlin Dominates Women’s 400M Hurdles And Sets World Record
She's the first woman to run the 400M hurdles in less than 52 seconds.
06/29/2021
01:16
Emory University To Rename Campus Buildings To Address ‘Legacy of Racism’
Emory University leaders announced the renaming of some campus buildings to reconcile a “legacy of racism, disenfranchisement, and dispossession.”
06/30/2021
01:10
Chicago Mother of Twins Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend, Distraught Family Speaks Out
Crystal Crockett was a young nursing student who was a 'bright soul' excited to become a parent, according to her family.
06/30/2021
01:24
Miya Ponsetto, Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen Of Stealing A Cellphone, Charged With A Hate Crime
The charges stem from an incident in a New York City hotel where she physically attacked the son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold.
07/02/2021
01:01
Minnesota Appeals Court OKs 3rd Degree Murder Charge Against Officers In George Floyd's Death
The ruling will now go back to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.
07/06/2021
01:21
New Jersey Man’s Racist Tirade Against Black Neighbor Ends When Dozens Pull Up On His Front Lawn
The New Jersey man's racist rant, which included him shouting his address, was caught on video before protests were conducted at his home.
07/06/2021
01:10
Sha'Carri Richardson's Last Hope For Tokyo Olympics Has Been Dashed
Richardson was suspended from the 100 meters run over a positive marijuana test.
07/07/2021
01:01
Black Nurse Will Have Her COVID Vaccine Card In The Smithsonian
Sandra Lindsay was one of the first people in New York to receive the vaccine, and now, President Biden has honored her.
07/07/2021
01:21
Nikole Hannah-Jones Rejects UNC Tenured Position To Join Howard University
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist announced that she’d be taking her teaching talents to an HBCU.
07/07/2021
01:20
Officer Who Killed Tamir Rice Denied Getting His Job Back By Ohio Supreme Court
Former Cleveland policeman Timothy Loehmann appealed his firing, but the Ohio Supreme Court denied his appeal.
07/08/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021
Trailer
01:00
Sisterhood Is the Cure in The Waiting Room
Two women fighting to survive find support when they need it the most in new episodes of The Waiting Room, premiering Saturday at 10/9c.
10/05/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Return in October
Family Fun Night is back with the debut of all-new episodes of Tyler Perry's House of Payne and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting October 12 at 8/7c.
09/30/2021