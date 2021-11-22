Rico Nasty Shares Worrisome Suicide Tweet 11/29/2021
"I wish I was dead just as much as ya?ll do," the rapper tweeted while opening for Playboi Carti on his King Vamp tour.
Watching
01:17
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
01:16
Cardi B Sets The Stage On Fire Hosting The American Music Awards
Fireworks went off when Cardi B took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the excitement she stirred at the American Music Awards.
11/22/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: Cute Couple Moments
These couples displayed major PDA on the red carpet!
11/22/2021
01:26
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Classic Records From 'Soul Cypher' Performer Elle Varner
The powerhouse vocalist is a part of this year's "Soul Cypher" with several other artists in the genre.
11/23/2021
02:19
Ashanti Reveals Who Keeps Her Inspired And How She Does Her Body Good
The 2021 "Lady of Soul" honoree will perform a medley of her hits at this year's Soul Train Awards.
11/24/2021
04:15
Soul Train Awards 'Legend' Honoree Maxwell Talks To BET.com About Love, Gratitude And Making Babies
The iconic R&B singer will also perform at this year's show.
11/24/2021
01:11
Cardi B To Star In First Comedy Movie 'Assisted Living'
The film will follow the rapper portraying Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong.
11/24/2021
01:23
3 Songs That Prove Why James Fortune Was Nominated for 'Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award'
The gospel legend has racked up numerous No. 1 singles throughout his career.
11/24/2021
09:02
2021 Soul Train Awards: It's The Soul Drip, Baby!
Get into all the styles and profiles from the red carpet.
11/26/2021
10:29
Feel The Energy From The 2021 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet And Celebrate R&B Icons Ashanti And Maxwell
See which celebs stopped by to send a special shout out to them both.
11/27/2021
01:13
01:07
2021 Soul Train Awards: Men Who Showcased Serious Swag On The Red Carpet!
These gentlemen caught our attention at the star-studded event, which was held at The Apollo Theater!
11/29/2021
01:57
2021 Soul Train Awards: Check Out the Biggest, Bravest, Bombshell Moments of the Night!
See the winners, show-stopping performances, and heartfelt speeches from one incredible evening.
11/29/2021
01:15
2021 Soul Train Awards: Tisha Campbell And Tichina Arnold's Fashion Moments
From sassy performance looks to trendy black carpet fashions, the award show hosts didn't disappoint!
11/29/2021
01:30
Ari Lennox Tweets About Being Arrested In Amsterdam Airport
The "Pressure" singer accused Amsterdam security of hating Black people.
11/30/2021
01:14
Soul Train Awards 2021: The Ladies Who Came To Slay On The Red Carpet
See who made our best-dressed list at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
11/30/2021
01:03
2021 Soul Train Awards: Sexy Beards Spotted On The Red Carpet
It doesn't have to be Monday to add these fellas to our #MCM list!
11/30/2021
04:10
El DeBarge, Lucky Daye, Leon Bridges And More Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions
See who's ready to get into the spirit of the season from the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
12/01/2021
05:05
All Aboard! Celebs Share Their Favorite Soul Train Memory
Check out how the iconic show has influenced some of today's hottest stars from the red carpet at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
12/01/2021
01:37
2021 Soul Train Awards: Complete List Of Winners
From Jazmine Sullivan to Normani, the Soul Train Awards celebrated the absolute best in soul, R&B and hip hop!
12/01/2021
