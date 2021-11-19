Ashanti Reveals Who Keeps Her Inspired And How She Does Her Body Good 11/24/2021
The 2021 "Lady of Soul" honoree will perform a medley of her hits at this year's Soul Train Awards.
01:21
4 Songs That Prove Why Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Are "Certified Soul" Nominees
The iconic producing duo took home the 'Legend' award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards.
11/19/2021
01:16
"Challenging:" Dwyane Wade Describes Not Living With Youngest Son Xavier
The former NBA star describes the challenges of parenting his 8-year-old son, Xavier Zechariah, whom he shares with a woman from a previous relationship.
11/22/2021
01:17
Young Dolph: Police Reportedly Locate Getaway Car In Fatal Shooting
The two-door white Mercedes Benz is allegedly tied to a double shooting in Covington, where one woman died of her injuries, according to WKRN.
11/22/2021
01:06
Prayers Up: The "Where We About To Eat At" Viral Star Antwain Fowler Dies At 6
He suffered from autoimmune enteropathy and had more than 25 surgeries.
11/22/2021
01:16
Cardi B Sets The Stage On Fire Hosting The American Music Awards
Fireworks went off when Cardi B took to the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the excitement she stirred at the American Music Awards.
11/22/2021
01:19
Shereé Whitfield And BF Reportedly Not Speaking After 'RHOA' Scene
Find out why a meet-up with Tyrone Gilliams, slated to air on the Bravo reality show, could have cost him his freedom.
11/22/2021
01:06
2021 Soul Train Awards: Cute Couple Moments
These couples displayed major PDA on the red carpet!
11/22/2021
01:08
Jeezy Surprises Jeannie Mai Jenkins During Her On-Air Baby Shower
The lovebirds recently sat down on 'The Real' to chat about their union, along with revealing their baby plans.
11/23/2021
01:10
'The Wendy Williams Show' Hits Ratings High With Sherri Shepherd As Host
The daytime series is going strong without the star of the show.
11/23/2021
01:26
2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Classic Records From 'Soul Cypher' Performer Elle Varner
The powerhouse vocalist is a part of this year's "Soul Cypher" with several other artists in the genre.
11/23/2021
02:19
11/24/2021
04:15
Soul Train Awards 'Legend' Honoree Maxwell Talks To BET.com About Love, Gratitude And Making Babies
The iconic R&B singer will also perform at this year's show.
11/24/2021
01:11
Cardi B To Star In First Comedy Movie 'Assisted Living'
The film will follow the rapper portraying Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong.
11/24/2021
01:23
3 Songs That Prove Why James Fortune Was Nominated for 'Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award'
The gospel legend has racked up numerous No. 1 singles throughout his career.
11/24/2021
01:08
Baby On Board! Odell Beckham Jr. And His Girlfriend Lauren Wood Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Plus, see other celebrities sharing their pregnancy journey.
11/24/2021
01:26
'Bel-Air' Pays Homage To Will Smith's Classic '90s Sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
The re-imagined series puts a dramatic spin on the classic show, with newcomer Jabari Banks playing Will.
11/24/2021
09:02
2021 Soul Train Awards: It's The Soul Drip, Baby!
Get into all the styles and profiles from the red carpet.
11/26/2021
10:29
Feel The Energy From The 2021 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet And Celebrate R&B Icons Ashanti And Maxwell
See which celebs stopped by to send a special shout out to them both.
11/27/2021
01:44
First Black Artistic Director Of Louis Vuitton Men's Wear Virgil Abloh Dies At 41
The Off-White founder's family announced his death after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
11/29/2021
01:16
LeBron James: Ejected Fans Allegedly Wished Death Upon His Oldest Son
Midway through the game, James walked an official over to the pair where they were subsequently led out of the arena, making sad faces and smiling.
11/29/2021
